New Commerce toolkit helps bring local voices to community planning

Cities and counties in Washington plan for growth through a process known as comprehensive planning. Commerce has a new toolkit for centering community input in that work.

The new Plan Together, Grow Together toolkit includes: Graphic novel: An illustrated short story that describes the comprehensive planning process and highlights opportunities for community voices.

Workbook: A step-by-step guide on how to engage in local comprehensive planning efforts.

Video: An animated short story detailing core concepts.

Commerce developed the toolkit in partnership with local governments and community-based organizations across Washington as part of the Advancing Meaningful Engagement pilot grant program.

The effort grew out of recent updates to the Growth Management Act, which requires local governments to update their comprehensive plans every 10 years. One of the aims of the Growth Management Act is community involvement in the planning process. Lawmakers have directed Commerce to establish financial assistance and provide resources toward that goal.

Commerce launched the pilot program in 2024, awarding more than $2 million to 24 community-based organizations. The Advancing Meaningful Engagement pilot program was supported with funding from the state’s Climate Commitment Act. Future funding is subject to appropriation by the Legislature.