Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,537 in the last 365 days.

New Commerce toolkit helps bring local voices to community planning

Cities and counties in Washington plan for growth through a process known as comprehensive planning. Commerce has a new toolkit for centering community input in that work.

The new Plan Together, Grow Together toolkit includes:

  • Graphic novel: An illustrated short story that describes the comprehensive planning process and highlights opportunities for community voices.
  • Workbook: A step-by-step guide on how to engage in local comprehensive planning efforts.
  • Video: An animated short story detailing core concepts.

Commerce developed the toolkit in partnership with local governments and community-based organizations across Washington as part of the Advancing Meaningful Engagement pilot grant program.

The effort grew out of recent updates to the Growth Management Act, which requires local governments to update their comprehensive plans every 10 years. One of the aims of the Growth Management Act is community involvement in the planning process. Lawmakers have directed Commerce to establish financial assistance and provide resources toward that goal.

Commerce launched the pilot program in 2024, awarding more than $2 million to 24 community-based organizations. The Advancing Meaningful Engagement pilot program was supported with funding from the state’s Climate Commitment Act. Future funding is subject to appropriation by the Legislature.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Commerce toolkit helps bring local voices to community planning

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more