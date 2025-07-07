DoLand Pro Boosts Scalable Impact Reporting for Financial Institutions with New Data Integrations

DoLand Pro integrates advanced data sources to help financial institutions deliver credible, personalized, and scalable impact reporting across asset classes.

COPENHAGEN, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DoLand Pro, the Nordic fintech reshaping sustainable finance , announces the integration of several data sources and impact insights into its white-labeled reporting platform. This innovation is a pivotal step toward solving one of the industry’s biggest hurdles: delivering credible, actionable, and scalable impact insights across asset classes.Tech + Impact = Scalable TrustWith over 54% of investors eager to increase their sustainable investments but blocked by greenwashing fears and lack of trustworthy data (Source: Morgan Stanley), financial institutions face an urgent need to upgrade beyond compliance-driven ESG reports.DoLand Pro’s new features empower clients to:Automatically source relevant impact data across listed/unlisted companies and alternative investments.Dive into the data for understanding of the drivers of impactDeliver dynamic, client-ready reports with personalized impact narratives.“Our aim is to help institutions move from generic ESG checkboxes to impact reporting that actually builds trust with investors,” says Jakob Lage Hansen , CEO of DoLand Pro. “With our technology, we’ve made this both efficient and scalable.”Meeting Regulatory and Generational ShiftsWith upcoming EU regulations and the ongoing $68 trillion intergenerational wealth transfer, banks and family offices must meet the rising demand for impact transparency, personalization, and digital experience. DoLand Pro’s new features directly support these needs, turning reporting into a strategic asset.Industry Adoption and GrowthAlready trusted by Merkur Bank and leading financial institutions, DoLand Pro is now onboarding new partners across Europe, with a strong focus on family offices and foundations.Experience the future of impact reporting at www.dolandpro.com 📩 Contact: Jakob Lage Hansen, CEO | jakob@thisisdoland.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.