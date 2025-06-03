Why ESG Isn’t Enough: DoLand Pro Champions Impact Transparency in Wealth Management

DoLand Pro empowers banks and advisors with transparent, automated impact reporting turning ESG compliance into real-world investment storytelling.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As regulatory frameworks evolve and investor expectations shift, financial institutions are reconsidering how they assess and communicate the societal and environmental outcomes of their portfolios. ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) metrics have long been central to this effort, but recent developments suggest they may no longer meet the expectations of a growing segment of stakeholders. DoLand Pro , a Nordic-based financial technology company, has developed a platform that aims to support this transition by offering automated tools for impact reporting. The company’s approach reflects a broader trend: a move from compliance-driven ESG scoring toward transparent, outcome-based investment communication.“While ESG metrics are useful for understanding risk and regulatory alignment, many investors now seek visibility into the real-world effects of their capital allocation,” says Jakob Lage Hansen, CEO and Founder of DoLand Pro.Responding to New Demands in the Wealth Management SectorAccording to Hansen, family offices, foundations, and private banks are increasingly seeking methods to integrate measurable impact into their reporting practices driven by regulation, intergenerational wealth transfer, and a growing interest in values-based investing.DoLand Pro's platform is designed to facilitate:Impact-Based Reporting: Structured outputs that highlight concrete investment outcomes.Automated and Compliant Workflows: Minimizing manual processes while supporting regulatory needs.Custom Reporting Interfaces: Allowing institutions to tailor outputs to internal and external stakeholders.Advisory Support: Enabling investment advisors to use data as a basis for discussions on investment values and goals.The platform is aligned with new requirements set forth by the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which are prompting institutions to develop more rigorous, transparent reporting standards.Adoption by Financial InstitutionsSeveral financial institutions in Northern Europe, including Merkur Cooperative Bank, are preparing to use the DoLand Pro platform to deliver client-facing reports focused on investment outcomes. Early indications suggest that outcome-based reporting can complement traditional metrics, helping institutions meet both compliance and communication objectives.“The conversations taking place today between advisors and clients increasingly center on purpose and measurable outcomes,” Hansen notes. “The industry is adapting to that reality.”Evolving Industry StandardsThe shift toward outcome-oriented reporting reflects broader changes in wealth management, particularly as younger clients express interest in aligning investments with social and environmental impact. Transparency around results, not only compliance, is expected to play a greater role in portfolio discussions moving forward.Financial institutions exploring ways to enhance their sustainable investment offerings can learn more about DoLand Pro’s platform at www.dolandpro.com

