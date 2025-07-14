GROW Hosts a Farmer Forum on Weed Electrocution in Agriculture

The GROW Farmer Forum details can be found here.

Listen in as a farmer panel discusses their experience with weed electrocution on their farms in Ohio and Maryland.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GROW (Getting Rid of Weeds) Network will be hosting a Farmer Forum on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 11 a.m. ET.

The forum’s farmer panel and moderator will explore how electrical weed control units fit into a weed management program. CEU credits for Certified Crop Advisors will be offered at the end of the webinar.

Listen in and bring your questions as farmers from Maryland and Ohio discuss their in-the-field experience with the Weed Zapper!

Farmer Panel:

Jim Jacobs, Thistledown Farms, Napoleon, Ohio

Aaron Cooper, Cutfresh Organics, Eden, Maryland

Moderator:

Ryan Hamberg, Texas A&M

Registration is free! Sign up here.

Zoom Webinar ID: 849 1248 4305 (You must register to join!)

For more details on the growing industry of weed electrocution, see GROW’s webpage on weed electrocution here: https://growiwm.org/weed-electrocution/.

About the GROW Network: GROW (Getting Rid of Weeds) is a scientist-led network coordinating research and outreach to help farmers across the U.S. fight herbicide-resistance with integrated weed management. GROW aims to provide news, factsheets, videos, and digital tools to farmers and other ag stakeholders on a wide range of weed management tactics, both chemical and non-chemical. See more at www.growiwm.org.

