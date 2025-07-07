Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,308 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,382 in the last 365 days.

Value-Add Multifamily Complex in Vista Brokered by Apartment Realty Group

764 Eucalyptus Ave

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelo La Bruna, Senior Vice President of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) represented the buyer in the sale of a 6-Unit Value-Add Apartment Community in Vista near Vista Village and down the street from City Hall. The property, located at 764 Eucalyptus Ave Vista, CA 92084, is in one of San Diego's highest demand rental markets within close proximity to local shops and restaurants. The asset consists of four (4) 1Bedroom / 1Bathroom units, one (1) 2Bedroom / 1Bathroom unit, and one (1) Studio with plenty of off-street parking spots. The property is situated on a massive 23,958sf lot which is perfect for future development.

"We located this property off-market for a local buyer searching for this specific type of product. The buyer plans a full reposition of this well-located community in Vista, and we are excited to see its transformation." said La Bruna. The final closing price was $1,575,000.

Angelo La Bruna
Apartment Realty Group
+1 909-268-3180
angelo.labruna.iii@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Value-Add Multifamily Complex in Vista Brokered by Apartment Realty Group

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more