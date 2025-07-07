HerAnova Presents New Data at ESHRE 2025, Showcasing Momentum for HerResolve™ and Blood-Based Endometriosis Diagnostics

HerAnova LifeSciences Logo

Eight global presentations highlight the accuracy, clinical utility, and growing impact of HerResolve’s non-invasive approach to women’s health diagnostics.

These findings demonstrate that a noninvasive, blood-based molecular approach to endometriosis diagnosis is feasible and may help resolve longstanding challenges in clinical practice.” — Dr. Farideh Bischoff, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Diagnostics

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HerAnova Lifesciences , a leader in non-invasive diagnostic innovation for women’s health, today announced its latest scientific presentation at the 40th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) in Paris, France. The scientific poster, presented by Dr. Farideh Bischoff, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Diagnostics at HerAnova, highlighted new clinical feasibility and early utility data for HerResolve™, the company’s blood-based endometriosis diagnostic test using a novel panel of miRNA biomarkers.The ESHRE presentation concludes Heranova’s robust first-half 2025 global conference season, which included scientific and podium presentations at eight leading meetings—the Society of Endometriosis and Uterine Disorders (SEUD), World Congress on Endometriosis (WCE), American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), Asia Pacific Initiative on Reproduction (ASPIRE), and others. These presentations featured HerAnova’s flagship product, HerResolve, or early visibility into the company’s deep product pipeline, which is designed to address the multifactorial nature of endometriosis through a multifaceted diagnostic approach.New Findings Shared at ESHRE 2025The poster titled “Feasibility and Clinical Potential of a Serum-Based Noninvasive Molecular miRNA Diagnostic for Endometriosis” presented results from a prospective study of 76 participants undergoing diagnostic laparoscopy demonstrated a strong 84% strong concordance with gold-standard visual laparoscopy and histology, with discordance attributed to cases difficult to biopsy.“These findings demonstrate that a noninvasive, blood-based molecular approach to endometriosis diagnosis is feasible and may help resolve longstanding challenges in clinical practice, particularly when biopsy confirmation is difficult,” said Dr. Bischoff. “This data positions HerResolve as a bridge between visual suspicion and diagnostic certainty.”The ESHRE findings mark the first of several clinical utility-focused presentations planned through 2025.Conference Highlights to Date (2025): Across multiple 2025 conference presentations to date, HerResolve demonstrated robustly consistent performance, on par with or better than surgical standards using a serum-based miRNA platform:- AUC: 86–92%- Sensitivity: 90–92%- Specificity: 92–95%- Negative Predictive Value (NPV): 88–90%- Positive Predictive Value (PPV): 95–96%At SEUD and WCE these results underscored HerResolve’s performance equivalence to diagnostic laparoscopy. At ACOG, HerAnova shared insights into its broader diagnostic pipeline, addressing the complexities of endometriosis including hormonal, inflammatory, and immunologic dimensions, through multiple innovation avenues.For more information about HerResolve or HerAnova’s ongoing clinical efforts, please visit www.HerAnova.com About HerAnova Lifesciences:HerAnova Lifesciences Inc. is a biotechnology company committed to delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions for women’s health challenges. By integrating diagnostics, therapeutics, medical devices, and data analysis, HerAnova aims to provide a one-stop solution for unmet needs in obstetrics and gynecology. Founded in March 2022 in Boston by experienced entrepreneurs and former multinational executives, HerAnova operates on a US-Asia joint model, conducting simultaneous research, development, and commercialization.

