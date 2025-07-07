New Study Finds Sahaj Samadhi Meditation Effective for Managing Depression in Chronic Pain Patients

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly published clinical study has found that Sahaj Samadhi Meditation ™, a technique taught by The Art of Living Foundation for over four decades, offers meaningful relief for individuals managing moderate depressive symptoms in the context of chronic pain. The peer-reviewed study , published in Journal of Pain Research, reports that participants who practiced Sahaj Samadhi Meditation™ experienced reductions in depression severity compared to a health enhancement control group.Sahaj Samadhi Meditation™ was introduced by global spiritual and wellness leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 40 years ago and has since been practiced by millions around the world through in-person and virtual sessions. Rooted in ancient Vedic traditions, Sahaj Samadhi Meditation™ is a mantra-based technique that allows the mind to settle effortlessly into a deep, restful state. The name itself reflects its purpose with Sahaj meaning "effortless" and Samadhi referring to a state of profound meditation.Conducted by researchers at the University of Toronto and Sinai Health (Toronto), the randomized controlled trial involved participants with chronic pain and moderate depressive symptoms. Cohorts were randomized between Sahaj Samadhi Meditation™ and an active control between June 2021 and February 2023, with final data collection completed in May 2023. Participants were asked to practice Sahaj Samadhi Meditation™ for 20 minutes twice daily, with weekly 75-minute sessions that included guided meditation. The results suggest this mantra-based technique may be an effective complementary therapy for individuals coping with both chronic pain and depressive symptoms.“Sahaj Samadhi Meditation is a pathway to inner peace, clarity, and healing,” said Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder of The Art of Living Foundation. “This study affirms what the ancient wisdom has long known; when the mind turns inward and finds stillness, healing begins. In that silence, anxiety fades, emotional balance restores, and the lightness of serenity within shines.”The Art of Living Foundation continues to deliver Sahaj Samadhi Meditation programs across the U.S. and worldwide, offering accessible training for individuals from all walks of life. The technique requires no prior meditation experience and is designed to be easily integrated into daily life.To read the full study, visit https://www.dovepress.com/articles.php?article_id=103868 To learn more about Sahaj Samadhi Meditation, visit: https://event.us.artofliving.org/us-en/sahajsamadhi ###About Art of Living FoundationOperating in 180 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. All of AOLF’s programs are inspired by Gurudev’s philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society. AOLF has touched over 800 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.

