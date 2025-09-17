World-Renowned Spiritual Leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to Host Health & Wellbeing Event in Seattle

“Soak in Bliss: A Masterclass Beyond Mindfulness” to bring 5,000+ attendees on a collective journey toward inner peace and resilience

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Art of Living Foundation and the International Association for Human Values will host Soak in Bliss: A Masterclass Beyond Mindfulness , a landmark wellbeing event led by globally renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at the Seattle Convention Center. More than 5,000 participants are expected to gather for a transformative day of meditation, wisdom, and connection.This marks Gurudev’s first large-scale program of this type in Seattle, at a time when 32.6% of adults in Washington report symptoms of anxiety, depression, or loneliness, reflecting rates higher than the national average. Soak in Bliss offers attendees practical tools to find calm, resilience, and joy amid today’s pressures.Event DetailsWhere: Seattle Convention Center – Summit BuildingWhen: Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 10:30 AM – 6:00 PMTickets: Starting at $250 | aolf.me/soakinbliss-seattleThis event builds on the profound impact Gurudev and the Art of Living Foundation have already made in Seattle. In just the past five years, his scientifically validated breathwork and meditation practices have reached tens of thousands across the region:● 40,000+ residents have participated in Art of Living workshops.● 700+ youth completed SKY Kids and SKY Teens programs.● 500+ inmates and staff benefited from the Prison Program across three correctional facilities: King County Correctional Facility, Monroe Correctional Complex, and Washington Correctional Center for Women.● 5,000+ students, faculty, and staff across 13 Washington colleges and universities, including the University of Washington, Washington State University, and Seattle University, have participated in SKY programs.Adding to this momentum, the Art of Living’s Sri Sri University has partnered with Washington State University on collaborative research initiatives, as well as student and faculty exchange programs further bridging ancient wisdom with modern science. This broad community movement, spanning homes, campuses, and corporations, now comes together for a rare collective experience with Gurudev himself.The full-day program will feature guided meditation, ancient wisdom validated by modern neuroscience, and timeless insights that can be applied to everyday life. Even first-time meditators will experience profound stillness, while seasoned practitioners will deepen their inner journey.As founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Gurudev has inspired a global movement for peace, mental well-being, and social transformation. His teachings have uplifted over 800 million lives across 180 countries, making him one of the most influential spiritual leaders of our time.Be part of this rare opportunity in Seattle. Experience Gurudev live and learn practical tools to access joy, balance, and inner peace.Event details: aolf.me/soakinbliss-seattle###About Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi ShankarGurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, and peace envoy. He has helped millions of people worldwide find peace and resilience in the face of adversity, learning not only how to excel in their own lives, but also how to become effective agents for social change.Gurudev has created numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals. His flagship program is the SKY Breath Meditation, which has been tailored for special-needs groups, while his many other programs for self-care and self-improvement all together represent a comprehensive way to help deal with issues faced by the people of the world.As a proponent for the Gandhian principle of non-violence, Gurudev has mediated and progressed negotiations for peace in conflict-stricken areas such as Sri Lanka, Iraq, Venezuela, and Colombia, where he is credited for playing a central role in ending the violent 52-year conflict between FARC and the Colombian government. He has received 39 governmental awards, including the highest civilian awards from several nations. Twenty-four universities have awarded him with honorary doctorates for his peace-keeping and humanitarian efforts.About Art of Living FoundationOperating in 180 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. All of AOLF’s programs are inspired by Gurudev’s philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society. AOLF has touched over 800 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.

