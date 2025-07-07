Zenith Group Advisors Introduces Tariff Financing Program

New Tariff Financing Program from Zenith Group Eases Cash Flow Strain for U.S. Importers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zenith Group Advisors, a leader in trade finance solutions for mid-market businesses, today announced the launch of its Tariff Financing program. The program allows U.S. importers to defer tariff payments for up to 180 days while maintaining full compliance with customs regulations.The announcement comes as importers face uncertainty about potential tariff changes under the new administration, with industry groups closely monitoring trade policy developments that could affect duties on goods from major trading partners.Most U.S. importers must currently pay tariffs at customs clearance prior to generating any revenue from the goods. This requirement strains working capital, limiting importers’ ability to invest in inventory, operations, and growth. Zenith’s program addresses this challenge by offering structured credit terms that align tariff payments with revenue cycles. The solution helps importers preserve liquidity, reduce reliance on expensive credit lines, and better manage short-term obligations.“Importers consistently face financial pressure from upfront tariff obligations,” said Cole Reifler , CEO of Zenith Group Advisors. “Our Tariff Financing program can help relieve this burden, enabling businesses to optimize cash flow without compromising compliance or disrupting existing bank relationships.”The program integrates seamlessly with existing customs processes. Companies need not adjust documentation or Importer of Record status. Implementation typically takes two to four weeks.The Tariff Financing program is available to new and existing Zenith clients. The solution draws on Zenith’s track record of funding over $500 million in transaction value, combined with its deep expertise in supply chain finance, customs compliance, and international trade regulations.About Zenith Group Advisors:Zenith Group Advisors offers non-debt, collateral-free trade finance solutions that help mid-market companies extend payment terms and unlock working capital. Zenith’s approach enables businesses to grow without diluting equity or disrupting banking relationships. More information is available at www.zenithgroupadvisors.com.

