From Beaches to Mountains: Vacation Ownership Club Model Built for Variety

With travelers demanding more choice and flexibility, Clubs that offer diverse resort networks and a points-based ownership model are meeting the moment.

The future of vacation ownership isn’t one-size-fits-all—it’s modular, intuitive, and responsive,” — Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today’s traveler is looking for more than a place to stay—they’re seeking experiences that reflect their lifestyles, interests, and evolving priorities. According to the 2025 ARDA (America Resort Development Association) State of the Consumer Report, 76% of vacation ownership Gen-X prospects are motivated by flexibility and variety in travel options, with younger generations particularly drawn to models that allow them to explore new destinations each year.Vacation ownership clubs are answering that call with point-based ownership structures, offering portfolios that span the gamut of destinations, including beaches, mountains, lakes, and entertainment hubs.“We’ve built a vacation ownership experience that mirrors the way people want to travel today,” said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations. “Whether you want a traditional family week at the beach, a long weekend in the mountains, or a spontaneous trip to a new destination, our flexible points-based model gives members the power to choose—without sacrificing quality or consistency.”From the sugar-sand beaches of the Gulf Coast to the forested slopes of the Smoky Mountains, Capital Vacations resorts are regionally rich and thoughtfully located. Highlights of the network include:• Oceanfront favorites in the Myrtle Beach, SC, and the Daytona Beach, FL areas• Mountain vacations in Gatlinburg, TN, and Banner Elk, NC• Charming New England adventures in Cape Cod• Entertainment capitals like Branson, MO, and Orlando, FL• Laid-back lakefront stays in the Breezy Point, MN• Island adventures in St. Thomas, US Virgin IslandsThe Club Membership program gives members full control over how and when they travel. Members can split their time across multiple trips, stay for shorter or longer durations, upgrade accommodations, or plan spontaneous getaways—all while maintaining long-term ownership value. With more than 200 resorts in the Capital Vacations network, plus the opportunity to use points to exchange for resorts within the RCI network, the number of destinations to choose from expands to 4300 resort properties around the world.“The future of vacation ownership isn’t one-size-fits-all—it’s modular, intuitive, and responsive,” added Bary. “Our goal is to make ownership work for each individual and family, not the other way around.”As interest in vacation ownership continues to grow across all age groups, particularly among Millennials and Gen Z, Capital Vacations is well-positioned to lead the industry with a model that prizes variety, freedom, and real-world value.###About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

