Embraces the Joy of Missing Out: How Vacation Ownership Aligns with the Rise of JOMO Travel

Fully immerse yourself into the moment.

Travelers today aren’t just seeking escape — they’re seeking presence,” — Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where travelers are increasingly seeking depth over checklists, the trend of JOMO Travel — the Joy of Missing Out — is gaining momentum. This "soft travel" movement is about doing less and feeling more, focusing on meaningful connections over packed itineraries. This shift in mindset aligns perfectly with the enduring value in Vacation Ownership Club Membership.JOMO travel isn’t about slowing down to see everything — it’s about intentionally skipping the hustle to truly experience the place you’re in, the people you meet, and the ones you’re with. It prioritizes emotional presence, connection, and personal restoration — all hallmarks of the modern vacation ownership experience.“Travelers today aren’t just seeking escape — they’re seeking presence,” said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations. “JOMO travel is about valuing quality over quantity. It’s about choosing a resort and destination where you can unwind, reconnect, and fully immerse yourself in the moment. That’s the kind of vacation our ownership model makes possible — not just once, but year after year.”An increasing number of travelers are prioritizing wellness, emotional fulfillment, and deeper connections during their vacations. The trend observes that vacation owners are especially likely to seek out destinations that allow for recharging and spending intentional time with loved ones, rather than checking off a list of tourist hotspots.With resorts located in serene mountain towns, peaceful beaches, and charming small communities, vacation ownership clubs offer the perfect backdrop for this emerging JOMO mindset. Owners can return to favorite destinations or explore new ones, always with the flexibility to travel how and when they want.###About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

