More Travelers Choose the Open Road: Vacation Ownership Clubs Embrace Road Trip Surge with Flexible Vacation Ownership

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest 2025 Deloitte Summer Travel Survey reveals a growing shift in how Americans vacation: road trips are gaining popularity, with a 7-point increase in travelers opting to drive over flying since 2022. Vacation Ownership Club Members are embracing this shift with a flexible, points-based model that gives owners access to a wide range of drive-to destinations — from the mountains to the coast.The findings from Deloitte are echoed in the 2025 ARDA State of the Vacation Timeshare Industry report, which highlights the rising demand for regional travel and flexible vacation solutions. The research notes that vacation owners are increasingly seeking options that fit their evolving travel habits, particularly those that allow for spontaneity, affordability, and shorter booking windows.“Americans are choosing the flexibility of the open road, and our model is built to meet them there,” said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations. “With a network of resorts within driving distance of major metro areas, our owners have the freedom to travel on their terms — exploring diverse destinations without the stress, cost, or unpredictability of air travel.”Vacation ownership clubs offer a points-based platform that provides members with access to a wide array of destinations across the country. Whether it’s a family getaway to the Smokies, a coastal retreat in the Carolinas, or a spontaneous weekend in the Ozarks, the model supports flexible planning and repeatable value.As travelers continue to prioritize convenience and customization in their getaways, vacation ownership is evolving to meet those expectations. Capital Vacations stands at the forefront of that evolution — offering more freedom, more choices, and more reasons to hit the road.###About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

