Asana Recovery Launches Outpatient Rehab Program for Aviation Professionals at LAX, SNA & LGB

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asana Recovery, a nationally recognized leader in addiction treatment and mental health services, proudly announces the launch of a new Outpatient Rehab Program designed specifically for aviation professionals — including pilots, flight attendants, air traffic controllers, TSA officers, baggage handlers, cargo staff, and other essential airport employees working at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), John Wayne Airport (SNA), and Long Beach Airport (LGB).This new outpatient rehab for aviation workers is carefully structured to fit the demanding schedules, rotating shifts, and strict confidentiality needs of airline industry employees who may be struggling with alcohol addiction, drug abuse, or co-occurring mental health disorders such as anxiety, PTSD, or depression. Recognizing that many aviation professionals hesitate to seek help due to stigma, fear of career repercussions, or rigid schedules, Asana Recovery developed a flexible, fully confidential outpatient model in collaboration with Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), union representatives, and HR departments.“Our mission is to help the people who keep our skies safe and our airports running — without putting their careers or privacy at risk,” said Mark Shandrow, CEO of Asana Recovery. “We built this program to respect their professional responsibilities while providing effective addiction and mental health treatment.”A Rising Need for Airport Employee Addiction Treatment Aviation is one of the most demanding and highly regulated industries in the world. Tight schedules, constant flight delays, high security requirements, fatigue, and post-pandemic burnout have all contributed to a growing need for specialized addiction and mental health care for pilots, flight attendants, air traffic controllers, TSA staff, and ground crews. Many fear seeking treatment because of licensing or job security concerns, while others struggle to find flexible care that works with their shifts.Los Angeles International Airport alone operates one of the world’s busiest airspaces, relying on thousands of aviation professionals daily. Providing safe, accessible treatment for these workers is critical for industry safety and workforce well-being.What Makes Asana’s Aviation Rehab Program DifferentAsana’s new outpatient program for aviation workers — including dedicated rehab for pilots — was designed with input from airline professionals, licensed therapists, and EAP partners to deliver discreet, practical, and effective addiction care.Key features include:✔ Flexible Scheduling – Morning, evening, and weekend sessions to accommodate variable shifts; telehealth options for follow-ups and non-acute support.✔ Fully Confidential – HIPAA-compliant and FAA/DOT-friendly protocols; no information shared without client consent.✔ Aviation-Focused Clinical Approach – Trauma-informed therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), and peer group support tailored to the unique stressors of the aviation industry.✔ Dual Diagnosis Treatment – Integrated care for substance use and mental health conditions, with psychiatric support and medication management when appropriate.✔ Local Access – Conveniently located in Costa Mesa, serving professionals at LAX, John Wayne Airport, and Long Beach Airport.Partnering with Unions, EAPs, and Airline HRAsana Recovery works directly with Employee Assistance Programs, union representatives, and airline HR teams to streamline confidential referrals and return-to-duty plans, while protecting employee privacy every step of the way.“We want unions and HR to see us as a trusted partner in recovery — not a threat,” said a Clinical Director at Asana Recovery. “Our program is designed to protect careers, support mental wellness, and promote long-term safety in this demanding field.”About Asana RecoveryBased in Costa Mesa, California, Asana Recovery is a state-licensed and nationally accredited addiction treatment and mental health center known for compassionate, evidence-based care. Asana provides a full continuum of services including medical detox, residential inpatient rehab, outpatient treatment, dual diagnosis therapy, and aftercare planning to support sustainable recovery for individuals and their families.Now Accepting New ClientsEnrollment is open for aviation professionals working at:• Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)• John Wayne Airport (SNA)• Long Beach Airport (LGB)

