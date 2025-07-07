Attorney General Jackley Announces Mitchell Man Indicted on 44 Felony Charges of Sexual Crimes Against Children

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Mitchell man has been indicted on 44 felony counts of crimes against children including First-and Fourth-Degree Rape, Aggravated Incest, and the Manufacturing and Possession of Child Pornography.

Eric Mark Opperman, 48, was indicted Wednesday by a Davison County Grand Jury. This indictment supersedes an earlier indictment and adds 32 additional charges.

“These charges reflect our unwavering commitment to protecting our children,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Crimes of this nature will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 2013 and 2025 and involved three children, 13 years old or younger.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Mitchell Police Department investigated the case. The Attorney General’s Office and Davison County State’s Attorney will prosecute.

The defendant will be arraigned at 1 p.m. July 15 in Davison County Circuit Court. The maximum sentence for the offenses ranges from 10 years in prison to life in prison. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

