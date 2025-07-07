Attorney David W. Magann, PA, Warns Public of New Social Security Phishing Scam Granting Hackers Remote Access to Devices

Tampa, Florida – A new phishing scam is targeting Social Security recipients through emails that appear to come from the Social Security Administration (SSA), cybersecurity researchers warn. The messages prompt recipients to download what looks like their Social Security statement, but the attachment actually installs a remote access tool that gives hackers full control of the victim’s computer, according to a report from Malwarebytes Labs.

Florida-based Social Security disability attorney David W. Magann is warning residents to stay alert. “This scam is especially dangerous because it impersonates the SSA so convincingly,” said Magann. “Many people understandably trust emails that look official, but one click could open the door to identity theft or financial fraud.”

The cybercriminal group behind the scheme, known as Molatori, is using a legitimate tool called ScreenConnect to gain access to victims’ devices. The recipient gets an email that appears to be from the SSA with the message, “Your Social Security Statement is now available” and urging them to download an attached file. Once installed, the tool allows hackers to steal personal information, transfer files, and even access banking data, all without the user’s knowledge.

“These emails are slipping past filters because they are sent from compromised websites and sometimes appear as images,” Magann explained. “If you get an unexpected message about your Social Security statement, don’t click on anything or download attachments. Go directly to ssa.gov to access your information safely.”

To determine whether a message is part of a known scam, Malwarebytes Labs recommends copying a portion of the email’s text into a search engine. Phishing emails often contain subtle red flags, such as awkward grammar, missing punctuation, or inconsistent formatting.

Anyone who suspects they have been targeted by a phishing scam should report the incident to police and the SSA Office of the Inspector General. A complaint should also be filed with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

