Tampa Veterans Attorney David W. Magann, PA, Weighs in on New Florida Laws Expanding Protections and Services for Veterans

Tampa, Florida – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed three new bills designed to strengthen support for the state’s veteran population, focusing on long-term care access, mental health services, and protections against fraud during the benefits process. With over 1.5 million veterans living in Florida, the legislation aims to address systemic challenges facing those who have served.

House Bill 797 streamlines long-term care by removing unnecessary red tape and allowing skilled nursing facilities to reserve designated beds for veterans and their spouses. Senate Bill 116 expands suicide prevention efforts by emphasizing early detection of mental health conditions and sets the groundwork for dedicated adult health care centers across the state.

“These laws reflect a commitment to veterans’ well-being, not just in theory but in practice,” said David W. Magann, a Tampa-based veterans attorney. “Too many veterans are forced to navigate complex systems alone or fall prey to bad actors. This legislation helps close those gaps.”

Senate Bill 910 introduces stronger consumer protections by limiting unaccredited benefits advisors, capping payouts, and requiring background checks for anyone offering paid assistance. The goal is to stop scammers from taking advantage of veterans during the benefits application process. The package also supports the growing Hope Florida: A Pathway for Patriots initiative, which connects veterans with trained navigators to help them access services and work toward financial independence.

“As someone who works directly with veterans, I see firsthand how even small changes to the system can make a big impact,” Magann added. “From mental health care to fraud prevention, seeing the state taking concrete action is encouraging.”

Attorney David Magann is a Marine Corps Veteran with a Criminology Degree from The University of South Florida and a Law Degree from The University of Miami. He will be your advocate working to get the benefits you have earned under the Department of Veterans Affairs. David Magann is also a social security and disability (SSI) lawyer. If you need a veteran’s benefits lawyer or social security attorney, contact David W. Magann, PA at 1.855.418.9354.

