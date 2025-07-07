How a Custom Fence Can Add Value and Curb Appeal to St. Tammany Parish Homes

“Quality iron fencing by Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works.”

COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the Northshore housing market staying competitive and property values continuing to rise across St. Tammany Parish, Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works is encouraging homeowners to consider one of the smartest and most visually rewarding upgrades available: a professionally installed custom fence.

Based in Covington, LA and proudly serving the entire St. Tammany Parish area, Tony’s Fencing has built a strong reputation for combining craftsmanship, durability, and style. The company is now highlighting how investing in a fence—particularly one designed with the home's architecture and landscaping in mind—can dramatically boost both curb appeal and resale value.

“Here on the Northshore, people are paying attention to quality and details,” says Tony Ostrowski , founder of Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works. “A great fence doesn’t just keep things in or out—it frames the entire property and sends a message about care, security, and value. That’s something buyers notice right away.”

Fencing as a Smart Investment

According to local real estate professionals, a well-maintained or newly built fence is one of the few home upgrades that offers both immediate visual appeal and long-term ROI. In neighborhoods from Mandeville to Slidell, buyers are looking for homes that are move-in ready and already equipped with practical amenities like fencing, especially for families with children or pets.

Tony’s Fencing works with a variety of materials—wood, vinyl, aluminum, and custom ornamental iron—to suit every home style and homeowner budget. Their team takes the time to evaluate each property, offering recommendations that reflect both function and aesthetics.

“We’ve seen time and again that homeowners who invest in a custom fence before listing their property often sell faster and for more,” Tony adds. “And even if you’re not selling, it’s a long-term improvement that adds beauty and peace of mind.”

Tailored to Local Needs and Style

Unlike generic fencing companies, Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works designs each project with St. Tammany’s unique character in mind. Whether it’s an elegant wrought iron gate for a historic Covington home or a clean-lined privacy fence for a growing family in Madisonville, each job is customized to complement its surroundings—and to meet all local zoning, permitting, and HOA regulations.

Tony and his crew are also fully equipped to install automatic gates, ADA-compliant exterior handrails, and custom ironwork—offering a full-service solution for homeowners looking to enhance their property while staying within code.

A Fence That Does More Than You Think

Beyond visual appeal, fences provide essential benefits: privacy, safety, security, and property definition. In neighborhoods with active families, pets, or proximity to wooded areas and busy streets, a strong and stylish fence can offer peace of mind on top of its aesthetic value.

“It’s not just a fence—it’s a feature,” says Tony. “It’s one of the first things people see when they pull up to your home. And with the right design, it can become the thing they remember most.”

About Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works:

Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works is based in Covington, LA and proudly serves the Northshore and greater St. Tammany area. Known for custom ornamental iron, high-quality wood and vinyl fencing, and expert installations of gates and handrails, Tony and his team are committed to combining beauty, functionality, and long-lasting results on every project.

For FREE estimates please contact:

Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works

📍 Based in Covington, LA | Serving all of St. Tammany Parish

🌐 www.tonysfencingandiron.com

📞 (985) 703-0595

Legal Disclaimer:

