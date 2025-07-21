Tony’s Fencing Builds Durable Farm Fences, Cow Fencing, and Custom Gates Across Louisiana

Cow Fence in Covington, Louisiana that was just finished.

Serving Southeast Louisiana, Tony’s Fencing specializes in durable cow fencing, farm enclosures, and custom ranch gates built to last.

Quality fencing protects your farm investment and ensures the safety of your livestock through every season in Covington, Louisiana.” — Tony Ostrowski

COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana’s farmers know that a good fence isn’t just about appearances—it’s about protection, productivity, and peace of mind. For over 30 years, Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works has helped local landowners secure their agricultural property with durable farm fencing, cow fencing, and custom ranch gates built to endure the challenges of rural life.

Whether you're raising cattle, managing pastureland, or creating a safe enclosure for goats or horses, the team at Tony’s brings craftsmanship and care to every post they drive into the ground.

“A fence is one of the most important investments a farmer can make,” says Tony Ostrowski, the company’s founder and lead contractor. “It keeps animals safe, keeps boundaries respected, and protects your livelihood. We take that seriously.”

Built for the Demands of the Land

The needs of a working farm or ranch go well beyond simply keeping animals in—or people out. That’s why Tony’s Fencing takes a thoughtful, hands-on approach to each project, ensuring the design fits the land, the animals, and the day-to-day operation of the farm.

For cattle enclosures, they often recommend heavy-duty woven wire or barbed wire systems—built strong enough to contain large livestock and withstand high pressure from active animals. In some cases, steel pipe fencing is used for bull pens or areas with heavy traffic, providing unmatched durability.

When fencing in goats or sheep, the challenge is keeping smaller animals secure without allowing them to slip through. That’s where tighter mesh fencing with smaller gauge materials comes in, designed to both contain and protect these more agile animals.

Horse fencing requires a different kind of care. Horses are fast-moving and highly sensitive to injury, so Tony’s team uses smooth wire, vinyl rail systems, or wood fencing with high visibility. These fences are strong enough to keep the animals safe while reducing the risk of scrapes, cuts, or entanglement.

For farms raising poultry, Tony’s Fencing creates safe, breathable chicken and poultry enclosures using galvanized netting and predator-proof frames. These structures allow hens and other birds the freedom to move while shielding them from common threats like raccoons, foxes, and stray dogs.

In larger operations or rotational grazing systems, corral and paddock fencing plays a key role. Using steel-panel enclosures, the team can build sorting pens, working corrals, or dedicated feeding areas that improve both livestock management and operational flow.

Lastly, for those looking to define property boundaries or protect gardens and crops, perimeter fencing offers a critical line of defense. These fences help deter human trespassers and keep out unwanted wildlife, all while establishing clear property lines and increasing the land’s value.

Custom Gates That Work as Hard as You Do

A fence is only as good as the gate that opens it. That’s why Tony’s Fencing builds custom ranch gates to match the specific access needs of each property. Whether it's a manually operated gate for a quiet back pasture or an automatic farm gate with remote access for a busy ranch entrance, the team makes sure the solution is seamless.

These gates are designed to withstand daily use by trucks, tractors, livestock trailers, and foot traffic. Options include swing gates, sliding gates, and split pasture gates that can be adjusted depending on livestock flow and equipment access.

Materials That Withstand Louisiana’s Toughest Conditions

Louisiana’s climate isn’t gentle on outdoor structures. Heavy rains, intense humidity, heat, and high winds can quickly wear down low-quality fences. That’s why Tony’s Fencing only uses materials that are proven to last—like pressure-treated wood, galvanized steel, rust-resistant fasteners, and concrete-set posts.

Every installation is built with longevity in mind. And if a storm or falling tree ever causes damage, Tony’s team is just a call away with repair and reinforcement services.

A Legacy of Trust in Rural Louisiana

Over the past three decades, Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works has become a familiar name in Covington and throughout Southeast Louisiana, serving farmers, ranchers, and rural landowners who need more than just a fence—they need a partner they can trust.

From the first site visit to the final inspection, Tony and his crew offer honest advice, clear pricing, and craftsmanship that’s easy to spot in the finished product. Their work can be seen across the region—enclosing cattle pastures, lining driveways, and securing everything from chicken coops to crop fields.

If you’re looking to protect your land, contain your animals, and upgrade your property’s functionality and value, it’s time to talk to the experts.

What’s the best fencing for cattle in Louisiana?

Barbed wire and woven wire fencing with galvanized steel posts are ideal for cattle. They’re affordable, durable, and hold up well in Louisiana’s wet climate.

Can you install automatic gates for farms?

Yes. Tony’s Fencing builds and installs automatic ranch gates, complete with remotes, keypads, and solar-powered systems.

How much does farm fencing cost?

Costs vary based on terrain, materials, and acreage, but Tony’s Fencing offers free on-site quotes to give you an accurate estimate with no obligation.

Do you offer fencing for goats, horses, and chickens?

Absolutely. They install species-specific fencing systems designed to keep animals safe and secure while withstanding predators and weather damage.

What areas do you serve?

Tony’s Fencing serves Covington, Mandeville, Hammond, Ponchatoula, Slidell, and surrounding parts of Southeast Louisiana.

