Cedar vs Pine Fencing: A Complete Guide for Southeast Louisiana Homeowners

COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When building a wooden fence in Southeast Louisiana, one of the most important choices homeowners face is whether to choose cedar or pine. Both options offer unique benefits, but their performance can vary significantly depending on environmental conditions, usage, and maintenance. With over 30 years of experience, Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works is helping customers across the region make smarter, longer-lasting decisions when it comes to fencing.

Understanding the Basics: Cedar vs Pine

Wood fencing remains one of the most timeless and popular choices for both residential and commercial properties in Louisiana. It provides natural beauty, privacy, and protection while complementing the surrounding landscape. Among all wood types, cedar and pressure-treated pine are the top two contenders—but they’re not created equal.

“We’ve installed thousands of fences across Louisiana, and what works best always depends on the customer’s goals—are they looking for beauty, budget, longevity, or all three?”

— Tony Ostrowski, Owner, Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works

Cedar Fencing: Natural Resistance Meets Visual Appeal

Cedar is a premium wood prized for its natural oils that resist rot, decay, and insects. Unlike pine, it doesn't require pressure treatment, making it safer for families with pets or gardens and more environmentally friendly. Its rich reddish hue and fine grain provide a beautiful finish right out of the gate.

Benefits of Cedar:

Naturally resistant to rot and insects

Stays straight with minimal warping or shrinking

Long lifespan: 15–30 years with minimal maintenance

Ages beautifully, turning silvery gray over time if left untreated

Emits a pleasant scent and resists mold

Considerations:

Higher upfront cost (but lower maintenance costs over time)

Can dry out faster in intense sun if not sealed

Not ideal for painting but takes well to stains and clear sealants

In short, cedar fencing in Louisiana is the go-to option for homeowners who want a beautiful, low-maintenance fence that stands the test of time.

Pine Fencing: Economical and Adaptable

Pine fencing, especially when pressure-treated, remains a highly affordable and customizable option. It’s softer than cedar, making it easier to work with during installation. The treatment process protects the wood from fungi and pests, but it does require consistent upkeep to remain in top shape—especially in Southeast Louisiana’s humid climate.

Benefits of Pine:

Lower upfront cost per linear foot

Available in many grades and styles

Great for painting and staining in various colors

Easy to cut, install, and repair

Considerations:

Must be pressure-treated for moisture and pest protection

Shorter lifespan: 10–15 years with proper maintenance

More prone to warping, twisting, or splitting

Requires re-sealing or staining every 2–3 years

Pine is a solid option for budget-conscious homeowners who are willing to invest in routine upkeep. With proper sealing and care, a pine fence can still provide years of reliable service.

Installation Factors: What to Consider Before You Build

Before choosing between cedar and pine, homeowners should consider several additional factors:

Soil Moisture: In areas with poor drainage or standing water, cedar is more resilient.

Sunlight Exposure: UV rays can dry untreated pine quickly; cedar naturally resists UV damage.

Desired Fence Height and Style: Taller fences or horizontal slat styles benefit from cedar’s strength.

Maintenance Tolerance: Those who prefer a “set it and forget it” approach may favor cedar.

Tony’s Fencing offers professional consultations and on-site evaluations to help customers choose the best material for their specific property and goals.

Climate Considerations in Southeast Louisiana

Louisiana’s subtropical climate presents unique challenges for fences, including:

High humidity

Heavy rainfall

Frequent storms

Intense sun

That’s why Tony’s recommends that fences be installed with proper drainage clearance, sealed with UV- and moisture-resistant coatings, and inspected annually for damage.

“Cedar performs better in high-moisture environments without a lot of maintenance. Pine can still work well if you stay on top of sealing it every couple of years,”

— Tony Ostrowski, Owner, Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works

Customization: Add Personality With Custom Gates and Design Elements

No matter which wood you choose, your fence can be tailored to your unique property. Tony’s team specializes in custom gate design, decorative post caps, integrated planter boxes, and fence-top lattice.

From custom cedar gates to painted pine privacy panels, their skilled team can bring any vision to life while maximizing function, beauty, and durability.

FAQ: Cedar vs Pine Fence in Louisiana

Q: Which wood lasts longer in Louisiana—cedar or pine?

A: Cedar generally lasts longer (15–30 years) compared to pine (10–15 years), particularly in humid regions like Covington.

Q: Can both types of wood be stained or painted?

A: Pine is great for painting or bold stains, while cedar is best left natural or treated with transparent sealants.

Q: Is cedar worth the extra cost?

A: For many homeowners, yes. Its low maintenance and long lifespan often offset the initial price over time.

Q: Which is better for fencing on uneven terrain?

A: Cedar’s structural integrity makes it better for sloped or uneven ground where pressure-treated pine may warp more easily.

Q: Does Tony’s Fencing offer fence repairs for cedar and pine fences?

A: Yes. Tony’s Fencing provides expert wood fence repairs, regardless of material, throughout Southeast Louisiana.

About Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works

Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works has served Covington and Southeast Louisiana for over three decades, offering expert installation of residential and commercial fencing. From cedar and pine wood fences to ornamental iron, chain link, vinyl fencing, and ADA-compliant handrails, the company is known for craftsmanship, professionalism, and customer service. Their custom solutions include automatic gates, security enclosures, and farm fencing for horses, cattle, and poultry. Call us today for a FREE Quote 985-703-0595

