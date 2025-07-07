Motor Vehicle Crash / Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B5003012

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: July 5, 2025, at 23:30 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 17

TOWN: New Haven

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Field Days Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Daniel Arrato

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial passenger side contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 5, 2025, at approximately 2330 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a department-issued vehicle in the Town of New Haven.

The investigation determined that Trooper Daniel Arrato, 28, of Randolph, Vermont, was operating a fully marked State Police cruiser while on duty and responding to a call for service. While traveling eastbound on Vermont Route 17, Trooper Arrato failed to maintain his lane of travel and exited the south side of the roadway. The passenger side of the cruiser struck a telephone pole, resulting in significant damage to the vehicle.

Trooper Arrato was not injured as a result of the crash.

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A