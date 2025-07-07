Motor Vehicle Crash / Rutland Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B5003012
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: July 5, 2025, at 23:30 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 17
TOWN: New Haven
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Field Days Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Daniel Arrato
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial passenger side contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 5, 2025, at approximately 2330 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a department-issued vehicle in the Town of New Haven.
The investigation determined that Trooper Daniel Arrato, 28, of Randolph, Vermont, was operating a fully marked State Police cruiser while on duty and responding to a call for service. While traveling eastbound on Vermont Route 17, Trooper Arrato failed to maintain his lane of travel and exited the south side of the roadway. The passenger side of the cruiser struck a telephone pole, resulting in significant damage to the vehicle.
Trooper Arrato was not injured as a result of the crash.
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
