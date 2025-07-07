Completion of Renovations for NYCHA Residents

Governor Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt today announced the completion of 125 elevator replacements, 17 heating system upgrades, and 36 building facade renovations, benefitting 38,974 NYCHA residents at 24 developments across the five boroughs, made possible by $1.2 billion in funding that has been provided by the State of New York through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY). Additionally, State capital funding is also supporting an additional 126 elevator replacements, 105 heating systems upgrades, and 29 building facade renovations all currently under construction, and an additional 172 elevator replacements and 59 building facade renovations in design and procurement. In total, these capital investments are expected to benefit nearly 123,000 residents across 75 developments. As part of the FY25 and FY26 budgets, Governor Hochul allocated an additional $365 million to NYCHA, bringing the total state capital funding allocation to $1.6 billion since 2019.

“With this important milestone, NYCHA has completed major building improvements, leveraging $1.2 billion in state investment to improve the homes and lives of tens of thousands of NYCHA residents,” Governor Hochul said. “NYCHA residents deserve access to a safe, affordable, and quality place to live — and these improvements are critical to making that reality. I am proud to partner with NYCHA, its residents, and local and state officials to support NYCHA communities.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “We are proud to call ourselves the most pro-housing administration in New York City history and that includes public housing. From unlocking over $4.7 billion for capital repairs through the PACT program to delivering free internet to over 150,000 NYCHA households through our Big Apple Connect initiative, we are putting public housing first every day. These renovations will help tens of thousands of NYCHA residents stay safe, stay warm, and stay healthy. Thank you to the state for funding these critical upgrades and to all our NYCHA leaders for their tireless advocacy on behalf of our public housing tenants.”

NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt said, “Since 2019, NYCHA has worked diligently to address the pillar areas of the HUD Agreement and make tangible quality of life improvements for NYCHA residents. The Authority has made tremendous progress in the face of decades of federal disinvestment, and the support of our partners at the State has been integral as we continue working to improve building infrastructure and make much needed capital improvements across the portfolio. We deeply appreciate the State's ongoing dedication to all the New Yorkers that call NYCHA home.”

Dormitory Authority of the State of New York President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “Governor Hochul's commitment to public housing is making a real difference for NYCHA residents. DASNY is proud to support this work by disbursing critical resources that help advance essential upgrades — from modern elevators to reliable heating systems. These improvements reflect the quality of life all New Yorkers deserve, and we're honored to partner with the State and NYCHA on this transformative effort.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “This $1.2 billion investment of state funds has helped make significant improvements to NYCHA properties that will improve the quality of life for nearly 39,000 residents throughout the five boroughs. This investment reflects Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to ensure NYCHA residents have a safe and affordable place to call home.”

Nearly 39,000 residents will benefit from 125 elevator replacements, 17 heating system upgrades, and 36 building facade renovations at 24 developments. Since Governor Hochul has taken office, NYCHA has received a total capital funding allocation of $1.2 billion from the State through three funding agreements: $450 million for boiler and elevator upgrades in November 2021; $300 million for additional elevator upgrades in April 2022; and $485 million for facade restoration and additional heating system upgrades in December 2023.

As part of the FY25 and FY26 budgets, Governor Hochul secured $140 million to fund additional facade and heating system upgrades and $225 million to fund additional capital improvements, including $25 million for vacant NYCHA units and $200 million other capital work, providing vital support to this essential housing stock and critical quality of life improvements for the residents who call it home. This builds on the Governor’s ongoing commitment to public and subsidized housing, including her dedication of $391 million in additional state Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and other funding in her FY24 budget to help ensure public housing residents who fell behind on their rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic received payments. An estimated 58,000 households have been assisted as a result to date. In June 2022, Governor Hochul previously signed legislation creating the New York Public Housing Preservation Trust, aimed at addressing overdue repairs, rehabilitation, and modernization of up to 25,000 NYCHA apartments.

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “I’m thrilled that thanks to $1.2 billion in funding from New York State, NYCHA has completed much needed upgrades to 24 developments throughout the five boroughs. Once the remainder of the work is finished, over 120,000 New Yorkers across 75 NYCHA developments will be able to benefit from more reliable elevator service, new and improved heating systems, and crucial facade repairs that will improve both the aesthetics and the safety of their buildings. All New Yorkers deserve to live in homes that are safe, accessible, and comfortable. I’m grateful to my colleagues in the State Legislature, Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, and Governor Hochul for allocating this funding, which will go a long way towards making that a reality.”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “I am pleased to learn of the much-needed improvements made to NYCHA housing, especially in Senate District 19. The recent investments in Unity Plaza and Pink Houses are a long-overdue step toward improving the quality of life for NYCHA residents in our community. With new elevators at Unity Plaza and heating system upgrades at Pink Houses, families in East New York are seeing progress. I will continue to advocate for sustained and expanded support to ensure all NYCHA residents live in safe, modern, and healthy homes.”

State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey said, “This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to providing safe, healthy, and modern homes for NYCHA residents across the five boroughs. With the support of $1.2 billion in essential State funding, vital improvements to elevators, heating systems, and building facades have been made, directly impacting the quality of life for nearly 39,000 New Yorkers. These investments not only address critical infrastructure needs but also reaffirm our mission to preserve housing for generations to come.”

State Senator Luis R. Sepúlveda said, “Every New Yorker deserves to live with dignity, and that begins with safe, warm homes and reliable infrastructure. I’m proud to have helped deliver funding for NYCHA developments in my district, ensuring that residents can rely on modern systems that meet their needs. These improvements are more than brick and mortar — they are a lifeline for our families, our seniors, and our future. This progress is a great start, but it is just the beginning. I stand proudly alongside NYCHA and my colleagues as we continue to fight for the investment our communities have long deserved.”

State Senator John C. Liu said, “Too many NYCHA residents have had to forgo their health, security and dignity due to crumbling infrastructure and delayed repairs. With this state funding, NYCHA residents across the city will finally see long-overdue improvements to heating, elevators and building facades. While there is always more to be done to keep our NYCHA buildings in a state of good repair, this funding will address many urgent needs and help improve the long-term viability of our NYCHA developments.”

State Senator Julia Salazar said, “I applaud the recent progress and upgrades made by NYCHA, which benefit nearly 39,000 residents and was made possible by a state funding initiative. I look forward to continuing our work toward addressing the pressing needs of our NYCHA developments.”

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez said, “As a State Senator, I am proud to have helped secure state funding for these projects. Seniors, children, and residents with mobility impairments deserve modern, working, and safe elevators, and I'm so happy that Queensbridge North residents are receiving these replacements. I look forward to continuing to fight for more NYCHA funding to repair and maintain these essential developments in NYC.”

State Senator Gustavo Rivera said, “I'm thrilled to see state funding finally put to good use for critical infrastructure upgrades at Pelham Parkway Houses and across the City. I'm glad to see this funding prioritized for major capital projects rather than tinkering around the edges of deep-rooted issues.”

Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie said, “The completion of these projects to make NYCHA properties more accessible and efficient will be an incredible benefit to residents across the city. The Assembly Majority understands the critical need for affordable and reliable housing and will continue to support NYCHA’s efforts to improve facilities so that all residents can thrive.”

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz said, “I am very excited that we were able to provide 1.2 billion dollars in funding to help with capital upgrades for dozens of NYCHA developments throughout the city, including Marble Hill Housing in my district. Tens of thousands of residents live in these developments and these capital improvements will have a significantly positive impact on all of them. I will continue to work with my colleagues in the future so that we can continue to make the necessary improvements in our public housing.”

Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal said, “Investing in public housing is critical to ensuring that New Yorkers have stable and affordable places to call home. Our state budgets have delivered $1.2 billion in capital funding to NYCHA since 2021, and I am pleased that residents are seeing the benefits of elevator replacements, heating system upgrades, facade renovations and more across the city. With looming threats to our federal funding, we must continue to protect and preserve public housing. As Housing Chair, I will continue my work to ensure NYCHA has the necessary support to succeed.”

Assemblymember Chantel Jackson said, “There is not enough the state of New York can do to fix the years of disinvestment done by the federal government but I’m glad to say that every year I advocate for NYCHA funding. This year was no different. These funds will help the over 20 developments in my district and across the city. Cheers to us!”

Assemblymember Manny De Los Santos said, “These upgrades are a long-overdue investment in the dignity and well-being of NYCHA residents. I’m proud to see State funding delivering real results, safer elevators, better heating, and improved living conditions for thousands of families. This is what housing justice looks like.”

Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny said, “Improvements to the housing situation of the city’s most vulnerable were long overdue and I’m happy to have been able to direct our public funds to where they were so sorely needed. With the newly completed elevator projects in Coney Island, residents’ quality of life will change for the better, which will add to their well-being in multiple ways. It’s about time we showed NYCHA residents the respect they deserve.”

Assemblymember Micah C. Lasher said, “The capital challenges facing NYCHA are vast, and all of us in government have much more to do for NYCHA residents. But it’s good to be able to celebrate small wins, particularly right here in our community. The heating system improvements at 830 Amsterdam Avenue, and building facade renovations at Douglass I, Douglass II, and Thomas Apartments will hopefully improve the quality of life for thousands of NYCHA residents in the 69th assembly district.”

Assemblymember Amanda Septimo said, “As a representative of the South Bronx, I’m proud to see our state’s investment delivering real results for NYCHA residents. These critical upgrades — new elevators, reliable heating, and safer buildings — are long overdue and deeply deserved. This is about dignity, safety, and making sure our public housing residents are not forgotten. We must continue to prioritize funding that improves the quality of life for the families who call NYCHA home.”