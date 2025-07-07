Retention Analytics Awards MagicMPG Subscriptions to 2025 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award Finalists

MagicMPG is proud to award an annual subscription the 2025 Transition Trucking Finalists

Retention Analytics has announced that it will award annual MagicMPG Subscriptions to all 2025 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award Finalists

MagicMPG is honored to support these remarkable veterans who are redefining excellence on and off the road” — Ken Moore

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retention Analytics, the leading provider of routing analytics for optimizing fleet trip cost efficiency, is proud to announce that each finalist in this year’s Transition Trucking : Driving for Excellence Award will receive a one-year subscription to MagicMPG , empowering these outstanding veterans with cutting edge data tools to enhance their professional driving success.Transition Trucking, co-hosted by Kenworth Truck Company, Fastport, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes initiative, is now in its 10th year. The program recognizes veterans, Guardsmen, and Reservists who have excelled in the commercial trucking industry. As finalists, everyone has demonstrated exceptional safety performance, community involvement, and professionalism.Other sponsors supporting the program include:• Kenworth Truck Company, contributing their signature T680 truck valued at approximately $155,000 as the grand prize• Fastport, the lead program organizer and advocate for veteran transition in trucking• U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes, promoting career opportunities for veterans across industries“MagicMPG is honored to support these remarkable veterans who are redefining excellence on and off the road,” said Ken Moore, CEO of Retention Analytics. “By offering a full year of access to our unmatched routing analytics, we aim to equip them with the tools they need to run smarter and more efficiently.”"Becoming a profitable owner-operator in their first year is one of the key opportunities we strive to create for our Transition Trucking award winner," stated Brad Bentley, President of Fastport. "MagicMPG's innovative fuel efficiency technology will provide significant operational advantages to help this year's winner maximize their success on the road. We're honored to have MagicMPG as a sponsor for this year's award and look forward to building a long-term partnership that benefits transitioning service members entering the trucking industry."The Semi-Finalists will be recognized at a ceremony in Dayton, OH, on September 18. The following day, the Finalists will be introduced at a ceremony at the Paccar Plant in Chillicothe, OH. The 2025 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence winner will be officially announced on December 12 at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. Each finalist will receive MagicMPG’s full range of services, including predictive fuel consumption, historical traffic data, and high-risk weather alerts throughout their award year, helping them gain a competitive advantage and improve operational efficiency.About MagicMPGMagicMPG is a comprehensive routing analytics platform designed to help fleets maximize trip cost efficiency through real-time data, truck-smart route optimization, and the earliest high-risk weather alerts. Trusted by drivers across America, MagicMPG blends predictive analytics with actionable insights to reduce operating costs and emissions.About Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence AwardEstablished in 2016 by Kenworth, Fastport, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes, the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award recognizes military veterans who have successfully transitioned into the commercial trucking industry. This annual program selects outstanding finalists, with the winner determined through public voting in November and announced at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. each December. The award highlights the valuable contributions veterans make to the transportation industry while celebrating their professional success in trucking careers.About Fastport, Inc.Fastport Inc. solves America's toughest recruiting challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary. For more information, visit www.fastport.com or www.nationalapprenticeship.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.