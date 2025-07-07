Submit Release
Undo Summer Skin Damage: Polaris Offers Mid-Summer Facial Rescue Treatments

Visible improvement in skin laxity and texture after just two sessions of VirtueRF Microneedling. This advanced radiofrequency treatment stimulates collagen production, resulting in a smoother, firmer jawline and revitalized skin tone.

Before and After: VirtueRF Microneedling at Polaris Vein & Aesthetics

Brighter, clearer, more radiant skin after just two Elluminate treatments. This multi-modal laser therapy targets uneven tone, redness, and textural irregularities—revealing a smoother, healthier-looking complexion with minimal downtime.

Before and After: Elluminate Skin Treatment at Polaris Vein & Aesthetics

Polaris Vein & Aesthetics Introduces Targeted Skin Repair Services to Refresh and Reset Summer-Stressed Skin

Post-summer skin repair isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about supporting the skin’s natural healing process”
— Dr. Amanda Cooper, MD
COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With summer in full swing, many find their skin showing the visible signs of sun exposure—dehydration, dullness, discoloration, and texture changes. This July, Polaris Vein & Aesthetics invites the community to “Refresh and Reset” with a suite of advanced treatments designed to reverse summer skin damage and rejuvenate the complexion.

Whether returning from beach vacations or just soaking up the sunshine in daily life, patients are increasingly seeking ways to repair and revitalize their skin. In response, Polaris is spotlighting three proven solutions: laser skin resurfacing, RF microneedling, and physician-grade facials.

“We see so many patients this time of year who love being outside but are concerned about how the sun is impacting their skin,” said Dr. Amanda Cooper, MD, founder and medical director at Polaris Vein & Aesthetics. “Even with sunscreen, UV exposure can accelerate signs of aging, cause pigmentation, and lead to inflammation. Our July skin rescue services are designed to correct this damage and restore skin to a more radiant, balanced state.”

The clinic’s signature approach combines cutting-edge technology with personalized care, offering solutions tailored to individual skin needs. Laser skin resurfacing and radiofrequency (RF) microneedling are especially effective in:

Stimulating collagen production

Improving skin tone and texture

Reducing sunspots and uneven pigmentation

Minimizing fine lines and pore size

Paired with customized clinical facials, these treatments offer a full-spectrum path to skin recovery, helping patients transition from “sun-stressed” to refreshed and glowing—just in time for late summer events and photos.

“Post-summer skin repair isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about supporting the skin’s natural healing process,” Dr. Cooper added. “By acting now, patients can prevent long-term effects of sun damage and maintain healthier, more resilient skin year-round.”

Appointments are currently being scheduled for July facial rescue services. New and returning patients are encouraged to book early, as summer treatment times tend to fill quickly.

To request a consultation or book an appointment, visit https://polarisveincenter.com or call 614-488-5090.

About Polaris Vein & Aesthetics

Polaris Vein & Aesthetics is a physician-led medical aesthetics and vein care clinic located in the heart of Columbus, Ohio. Founded by Dr. Amanda Cooper, MD, a board-certified physician with a background in vascular and aesthetic medicine, Polaris is dedicated to helping patients achieve confidence through science-backed, results-driven treatments.

The practice is recognized for its comprehensive approach to both cosmetic and clinical concerns, offering services that include laser treatments, RF microneedling, injectables, vein therapy, skin rejuvenation, and medical-grade skincare. Every treatment plan is customized based on each patient’s unique skin condition, health goals, and lifestyle, ensuring optimal outcomes that look and feel natural.

With a strong emphasis on patient education and long-term skin health, Polaris goes beyond surface-level beauty. The clinic is committed to empowering patients with knowledge—about sun protection, seasonal skin care, and post-treatment protocols—so they can preserve results and maintain healthy, youthful skin year-round.

During the summer months, Polaris specializes in treatments designed to mitigate sun-related damage, making it a trusted destination for individuals seeking advanced mid-season skin repair. Combining cutting-edge technology with a personalized, compassionate approach, Polaris Vein & Aesthetics remains a leader in medical aesthetics in central Ohio.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.polarisveincenter.com or call 614-488-5090.

Amanda Cooper
Polaris Vein & Aesthetics
+1 6144885090
