HSP BEDDING SOLUTIONS EXPANDS DUTCHCRAFT BRAND IN RTO MARKET WITH ROLL-PACK INNOVATION AND AMISH CRAFTSMANSHIP

HSP Bedding Solutions brings nearly 25 years of DutchCraft legacy to the national RTO stage, combining Amish craftsmanship with modern roll-pack efficiency.

Our goal has always been to build mattresses that outperform expectations. We’re proud of the trust DutchCraft has earned over the years.” — Zeb Troyer - President, HSP Bedding Solutions

ORWELL, OH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HSP Bedding Solutions brings nearly 25 years of DutchCraft legacy to the national RTO stage, combining Amish craftsmanship with modern roll-pack efficiency.

“Our goal has always been to build mattresses that outperform expectations. We’re proud of the trust DutchCraft has earned over the years.”

— Zeb Troyer, President, HSP Bedding Solutions

HSP Bedding Solutions, a premier bedding manufacturer rooted in Amish tradition, is gaining national traction in the Rent-to-Own (RTO) industry with its time-tested DutchCraft brand. With nearly 25 years of product lineage, DutchCraft mattresses are built to meet the demands of RTO customers—offering durability, comfort, and real retail value.

ROLL-PACK TECHNOLOGY CHANGING THE GAME FOR RTO DEALERS

HSP’s roll-pack manufacturing capabilities allow DutchCraft mattresses to be compressed, sealed, and shipped in a compact form. This innovation reduces freight costs, simplifies handling, and allows for more flexible showroom setups. For multi-store operators and fast-moving retail environments, roll-pack offers a smarter, cleaner, and more scalable solution.

HANDCRAFTED QUALITY BUILT IN OHIO

Operating out of a 75,000-square-foot facility in Orwell, Ohio, HSP Bedding Solutions blends handcrafted quality with modern production efficiency. Every DutchCraft mattress is constructed with long-term performance in mind, using trusted materials and time-honored techniques inspired by the company’s Amish heritage.

DUTCHCRAFT SHOWCASED NATIONALLY

DutchCraft has recently been featured at major RTO industry events, where dealers from across the country had the opportunity to experience the brand firsthand and explore the operational advantages of roll-pack fulfillment. The strong response underscored the demand for high-quality, efficient mattress solutions in the RTO channel.

ALSO SERVING THE HIGHER EDUCATION MARKET WITH CAMPUS SNOOZE

In addition to its growing presence in RTO, HSP has launched Campus Snooze, a student-focused mattress line built for the unique demands of college housing. Designed for durability, hygiene, and comfort, Campus Snooze mattresses feature dual-sided construction, bed bug-resistant covers, and the same roll-pack shipping model now transforming institutional bedding.

Learn more about Campus Snooze here:

👉 https://www.abc27.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/807438882/campus-snooze-by-hsp-bedding-innovative-dorm-mattresses-for-colleges-and-universities

ABOUT HSP BEDDING SOLUTIONS

HSP Bedding Solutions is a vertically integrated bedding manufacturer based in Northeast Ohio. Known for its award-winning craftsmanship and customer-first service model, HSP produces multiple mattress brands—including DutchCraft, Therapedic, and American Handcrafted—to serve the needs of RTO, retail, and institutional partners nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.