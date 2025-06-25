Campus Snooze by HSP Bedding: Innovative Dorm Mattresses for Colleges and Universities

The Graduate and The Undergrad Deliver Comfort, Savings, and Logistics for Higher Education Housing”

At HSP, we only enter a market if we can significantly enhance it. After researching dorm mattress needs, we crafted The Graduate and The Undergrad to deliver superior comfort and value.” — Zeb Troyer - President, HSP Bedding Solutions

ORWELL, OH, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HSP Bedding Solutions, a premier mattress manufacturer rooted in Amish craftsmanship, proudly introduces Campus Snooze, a groundbreaking brand designed to elevate dormitory and off-campus living. Tailored for buying groups, colleges, dorm suppliers, private and public universities, and off-campus housing providers, Campus Snooze offers two innovative, cost-effective mattresses that prioritize comfort, savings, and operational efficiency.

Two Mattresses for Institutional Buyers

Campus Snooze delivers two distinct mattresses crafted to meet the demands of institutional buyers:

The Graduate (Starting at $149 each): Powered by advanced pocket coil technology, The Graduate provides superior comfort compared to traditional dorm mattresses, promoting restful sleep for students. Roll-packable for efficient shipping and setup, it features a two-sided (firm/plush) design, water-resistant nylon encasement, and a replaceable cover—a unique feature that allows schools to repair damaged covers, reducing replacement costs over time.

The Undergrad (Starting at $135 each): An affordable option featuring a two-sided (firm/plush) design, water-resistant nylon encasement, and replaceable covers. The Undergrad delivers exceptional value with its cost-effective price and maintenance-friendly features, ideal for housing providers seeking durability and savings.

“At HSP, we only enter a market if we can significantly enhance it,” said Zeb Troyer, leader of HSP Bedding Solutions’ Orwell factory. “After researching dorm mattress needs, we crafted The Graduate and The Undergrad to deliver superior comfort and value.”

A Legacy of Quality and Innovation

Founded by Larry Troyer in Holmes County, Ohio, the Troyer family began crafting mattresses in 2003 under the name Upland Industries, building on the region’s tradition of Amish handcrafted furniture. Now operating as HSP Bedding Solutions, the company expanded in 2016 by acquiring a factory in Orwell, Ohio, led by Larry’s son Zeb Troyer. With a workforce of approximately 30 Amish and non-Amish employees, HSP has invested in state-of-the-art equipment to increase production capacity by 200-300%. Renowned for its DutchCraft brand, Therapedic licensing, and private-label manufacturing, HSP brings decades of expertise to Campus Snooze.

Zeb Troyer spearheaded the development of Campus Snooze, envisioning a dorm mattress that outperforms existing options while remaining cost-effective. He enlisted the help of Wally Miller, who is his director of strategic business development, to transform this vision into reality by securing state approvals, registrations, tradeshow bookings, and marketing strategies. Through partnerships with trusted U.S. and international suppliers, Campus Snooze delivers high-quality mattresses at competitive prices.

“Campus Snooze redefines dorm mattresses with The Graduate’s cutting-edge comfort and The Undergrad’s affordability, both featuring replaceable covers for long-term savings,” said Wally Miller. “We’re excited to help universities and off-campus providers enhance student living while reducing costs.”

Visit Campus Snooze at ACUHO-I

HSP Bedding Solutions invites institutional buyers to discover Campus Snooze at the ACUHO-I Conference and Expo in Columbus, Ohio, on June 29-30, 2025. Stop by booth #239 to explore The Graduate and The Undergrad, discuss bulk pricing, and learn how Campus Snooze can streamline your housing operations. For more information, visit https://campus-snooze.com/ or contact Wally Miller.

About HSP Bedding Solutions

Based in Orwell, Ohio, HSP Bedding Solutions is a leading mattress manufacturer with a legacy of quality and innovation. Rooted in Amish craftsmanship, HSP is committed to excellence, serving institutional and commercial clients with reliable, cost-effective solutions.

Campus Snooze

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.