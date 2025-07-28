Eyes on Excellence: Kelley’s Optical & Boutique Named 2025 Best of Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kelley’s Optical & Boutique, a leading provider of innovative eye care and curated fashion, has been named a 2025 Best of Alabama award winner, recognizing its unique blend of advanced technology, personalized service, and community-focused values. This prestigious accolade celebrates Kelley’s Optical & Boutique’s commitment to elevating the local healthcare and retail experience.Located in the heart of South Huntsville, Kelley’s Optical & Boutique has distinguished itself by offering fully remote eye exams—a first for Alabama—allowing patients to receive comprehensive, high-quality vision testing through licensed technicians and doctors working remotely from out of state. This cutting-edge approach ensures convenience without compromising care, all within a welcoming boutique environment that also showcases a carefully curated selection of women’s fashion and accessories.“Kelley’s Optical & Boutique isn’t just about helping people see better,” said owner Kelley Cornelius. “It’s about making every visit feel personal and stylish. We want our customers to leave not only with clear vision but with confidence and a sense of being truly seen. Winning the Best of Alabama award is a tremendous honor that reflects our dedication to both innovation and community.”Since opening, Kelley’s Optical & Boutique has become a valued fixture in South Huntsville, combining healthcare and boutique retail in a way that resonates with local customers. The award underscores the business’s role in setting new standards for eye care and personalized shopping.Looking ahead, Kelley’s Optical & Boutique plans to expand its services while continuing to foster strong community connections, ensuring that quality eye care and thoughtful style remain accessible and welcoming to all.For more information click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.