Team Secretary Job Summary: Performs varied secretarial work including, mailing, answering correspondence, and extensive record-keeping for the Utah CISM Team. Receives assignments and coordinates work through the Chairperson, the Executive Board, and the Utah Bureau of EMS. This position is to be appointed by the Executive Board upon recommendation of the Chairperson. Accountability: Formats letters, memoranda, reports, forms, Executive Board minutes, and other materials from rough draft, final working draft. Ensure that minutes are submitted to the Executive Board for approval within a timely manner. Under the direction of the Chairperson, disburses membership applications and ensures that all new members are registered to attend the initial training. Set the ballot for Executive Board vacancies. Coordinates all required paperwork with the Utah Bureau of EMS & Preparedness. Responsible for the team’s inventory. Maintains record of agendas and attendance for all initial trainings and the annual training. Maintains the team’s roster and is responsible for distribution of updated roster twice a year. Attends all executive meetings. Minimum Qualifications: Excellent communication skills with the ability to work well with people. Must be responsible, able to work flexible hours to complete assignments. Demonstrated proficiency with computers and standard business software programs. Attend annual training and other required training sessions.

