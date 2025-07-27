Raising the Bar: Jim Allison of Dunes Realty Sales Voted Best of South Carolina

GARDEN CITY BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jim Allison of Dunes Realty Sales has been honored with the prestigious 2025 Best of South Carolina Award, recognizing outstanding achievement in the competitive real estate market along South Carolina’s coast. Serving communities including Garden City Beach, Surfside Beach, and Murrells Inlet, Jim Allison specializes in vacation and beach properties, residential homes, and development real estate.The Best of South Carolina Award celebrates businesses and professionals that consistently deliver exceptional service and value to their communities. Jim Allison stands out for his deep local expertise and practical approach to navigating the unique challenges of coastal real estate—from zoning complexities to helping clients avoid costly surprises. His extensive marketing resources and development experience further position him as a trusted partner for buyers and sellers across the region.“I’m honored to receive this recognition,” said Jim Allison. “I’m committed to making the real estate process clear and manageable, especially in a market as dynamic as the South Carolina coast. This award reflects my dedication to my clients and the community, and it motivates me to keep raising the bar.”Looking ahead, Jim Allison plans to expand his reach while maintaining the personalized service that earned him this award. As the coastal market continues to grow, his focus remains on helping buyers and sellers make informed decisions with confidence.For more information click here

