The President of the Republic of Cyprus received the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom

(Scroll down for English)

Ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας δέχθηκε τον Υπουργό Εξωτερικών του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου

Ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας κ. Νίκος Χριστοδουλίδης δέχθηκε την Παρασκευή, 4 Ιουλίου 2025, στο Προεδρικό Μέγαρο, τον Υπουργό Εξωτερικών του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου (ΗΒ) κ. David Lammy, στην παρουσία, ανάμεσα σε άλλους, του Υπουργού Εξωτερικών κ. Κωνσταντίνου Κόμπου και του Κυβερνητικού Εκπροσώπου κ. Κωνσταντίνου Λετυμπιώτη.

Καλωσορίζοντας τον Βρετανό Υπουργό Εξωτερικών, ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας είπε: «Είμαστε ευτυχείς που σας έχουμε εδώ. Η επίσκεψή σας είναι πολύ σημαντική και επίκαιρη, θα έλεγα, έχοντας υπόψη τη νέα σελίδα στις διμερείς μας σχέσεις, και υπάρχει ξεκάθαρη πολιτική βούληση από την πλευρά μας να εργαστούμε, για να ενισχύσουμε ακόμη περισσότερο τη διμερή μας συνεργασία σε όλα τα επίπεδα.

Την ίδια ώρα, έχοντας υπόψη τις εξελίξεις στην περιοχή μας και την επικείμενη διάσκεψη για την Κύπρο στη Νέα Υόρκη, βασιζόμαστε στον ρόλο σας ως penholder, ως εγγυήτρια δύναμη, ώστε να υπάρξει μια ουσιαστική και προσανατολισμένη στα αποτελέσματα συζήτηση προς την κατεύθυνση της επανέναρξης των συνομιλιών για την επίλυση του κυπριακού προβλήματος, στη βάση πάντοτε των ψηφισμάτων του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας των Ηνωμένων Εθνών (ΗΕ).

Επίσης, έχοντας υπόψη την επικείμενη Προεδρία μας [του Συμβουλίου της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης (ΕΕ)] –δεν ήμασταν πολύ ευχαριστημένοι με το αποτέλεσμα του δημοψηφίσματος [Brexit), αλλά σεβόμαστε πλήρως τη βούληση του βρετανικού λαού– είμαστε πολύ χαρούμενοι που βλέπουμε αυτό το νέο ενδιαφέρον και κατά τη διάρκεια της Προεδρίας μας, και όχι μόνο, θα κάνουμε ότι μπορούμε, ώστε να έρθουμε πιο κοντά. Πρέπει να συνεργαστούμε. Οι προκλήσεις είναι κοινές. Πρέπει, λοιπόν, να ενισχύσουμε τη συνεργασία μας σε επίπεδο ΕΕ-ΗΒ και να αντιμετωπίσουμε τις προκλήσεις που έχουμε ενώπιόν μας.»

Από την πλευρά του, ο Βρετανός Υπουργός Εξωτερικών ευχαρίστησε θερμά για τη φιλοξενία, σημειώνοντας ότι είναι ευτυχής που βρίσκεται και πάλι στην Κύπρο. Πρόσθεσε: «Είναι θαυμάσιο να βρίσκομαι εδώ ως Υπουργός Εξωτερικών, να είμαι εδώ σε μια εποχή που έχουμε τις πιο ισχυρές διμερείς και στρατηγικές σχέσεις, και συνεχίζουμε να οικοδομούμε σε αυτές.

Βρισκόμαστε εδώ σε μια περίοδο πολύ μεγάλων γεωπολιτικών προκλήσεων και περιφερειακής αστάθειας, και προφανώς εκτιμούμε πολύ τη στενή συνεργασία με την κυπριακή κυβέρνηση. Γνωρίζω ότι ο Πρωθυπουργός εκτιμά τη στενή συνεργασία με την Κυπριακή Κυβέρνηση σε αυτή τη δύσκολη περίοδο.

Προσβλέπουμε στην Προεδρία σας στην ΕΕ. Από πολλές απόψεις, είναι ευτυχής συγκυρία όταν οι πιο στενοί φίλοι μπορούν να συνεργαστούν. Και φυσικά, έχουμε επανεκκινήσει τις σχέσεις μας με την ΕΕ, και χαιρόμαστε για αυτό. Αλλά καθώς προχωρούμε σε αυτή τη νέα εποχή, είναι θαυμάσιο το γεγονός ότι υπό τη δική σας Προεδρία [του Συμβουλίου της ΕΕ] θα μπορέσουμε να εργαστούμε μαζί και να προωθήσουμε θέματα αμοιβαίου ενδιαφέροντος, ιδιαίτερα εν καιρώ πολέμου εδώ στην Ευρώπη.

Και, φυσικά, ως εγγυήτρια δύναμη στηρίζουμε τον Γενικό Γραμματέα των ΗΕ στη διαδικασία, ευελπιστώντας ότι θα φτάσουμε σε μια λύση, και θα κάνουμε ό,τι μπορούμε, για να συνεχίσουμε να εργαζόμαστε μαζί σας και να το πετύχουμε αυτό.»

****************

The President of the Republic of Cyprus received the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom

The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, received on Friday, 4 July 2025, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom (UK), Mr David Lammy, at the Presidential Palace. The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Constantinos Kombos, and the Government Spokesman of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Konstantinos Letymbiotis.

Welcoming Mr Lammy, the President of the Republic of Cyprus said: “We are very glad to have you here. Your visit is very important and timely, I would say, having in mind the new page in our bilateral relations, and there is clear political will from our side to work to enhance even more our bilateral cooperation at all levels.

At the same time, having in mind the developments in our region, the upcoming conference for Cyprus in New York, we also rely on your role as a penholder, as a guarantor power, in order to have a substantial and results-oriented discussion towards the resumption of talks for the solution of the [Cyprus] problem, based always on the United Nations (UN) Security Council’s resolutions.

Also, bearing in mind our upcoming Presidency [of the Council of the European Union (EU)] – we were not very happy with the outcome of the referendum, but we fully respect the will of the British people – we are very glad that we see this new interest, if I may say, and during our Presidency, and not only, we will do our utmost in order to come closer together. We need to work together. The challenges are common, so we need to enhance our cooperation at the level of the EU and the UK, and tackle the challenges ahead of us”.

On his part, Mr Lammy said: “Thank you very much for the warm hospitality and the welcome. It is wonderful to be back in Cyprus. It is obviously wonderful to be here as Foreign Secretary, at a time when we have the strongest bilateral and strategic relationships, and are continuing to build on that, [and also] at a time of very big geopolitical challenge and regional instability. Obviously, we very much value the close working [relationship] with the Cypriot government. I know the Prime Minister values working with you in these challenging times.

We very much look forward to your EU Presidency. In so many ways, it is serendipitous that the closest of friends can work together. And of course, we have reset our relationship with the EU, and we welcome that. But as we move into this new era, it is wonderful that it is under your Presidency, during which we will be able to work together and advance issues of mutual interest, particularly at a time of war here, in Europe.

And, of course, as a guarantor power, we stand behind the UN Secretary-General in the process, hoping that we can get to a settlement, and we will do all we can to continue to work with you and to achieve it”.