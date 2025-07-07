Revolutionizing Direct Marketing: Video Plus Print Expands Video Brochure Solutions for Global Brands

Video Plus Print creates custom video marketing products that combine high-quality print with built-in LCD screens to deliver engaging, unforgettable brand experiences. Video Brochures bring print to life with built-in video screens, offering businesses a creative way to share messages, showcase products, and leave lasting impressions. Video Mailers deliver a high-impact unboxing experience, combining custom print and built-in video screens for direct mail that captures attention and drives engagement. Video Boxes combine premium packaging with built-in video screens, creating unforgettable unboxing experiences that elevate product presentations and VIP gifting. A Video Brochure is a printed marketing piece with a built-in video screen, combining traditional brochures with interactive video to deliver dynamic, memorable brand messaging.

TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Offering customizable Video Brochures, Video Mailers, and Video Boxes to elevate client engagement across all major markets around the globe.Video Plus Print announces the continuing expansion of its premium Video Brochures line, delivering innovative ways for brands to capture attention and build memorable customer experiences. Designed for companies in the USA, UK, Europe, Canada, Australasia, Middle East and Asia, these solutions enhance how businesses present, package, and deliver impactful messages through multimedia.Video Plus Print transforms traditional printed materials by seamlessly integrating high-quality LCD screens into a wide range of customizable products. Businesses can fully control and personalize every aspect of their branding, just as they would with a standard printed brochure, but now with the added power of video. With screen sizes available in 2.4 inch, 3 inch, 4 inch, 4.3 inch, 5 inch, 7 inch, and 10 inch, it’s easy to create tailored solutions that perfectly match your company’s needs. Video Plus Print makes it simple to design and produce unique marketing tools like Video Brochures, Video Mailers, Video Books, Video Folders, Video Cards, Video Packaging, Video Boxes, and even Video POS Systems—all offering a flexible, impactful way to showcase your brand in one fully customized product. Video Brochures: Transforming Traditional Print with Engaging Video ExperiencesVideo Brochures offer a powerful way for businesses to elevate their marketing by combining traditional printed materials with high-quality LCD video screens. This innovative format creates an interactive experience that captures attention, communicates key messages, and leaves a lasting impression far beyond what standard print can achieve.Unlike typical brochures, Video Brochures allow companies to speak directly to their audience through video, sound, and personalized interactive content. They make it possible to showcase products, explain services, and tell brand stories in a dynamic, visual way that resonates with viewers. This unique combination of video and print is now changing how businesses deliver corporate gifts, launch products, send direct mail campaigns, and present high-impact proposals worldwide.Video Plus Print makes it simple for businesses to customize every detail. From selecting screen sizes—ranging from 2.4", 3", 4", 4.3", 5", 7", to 10"—to choosing multi-button navigation for multiple videos, each Video Brochure is tailored to the specific needs of the client. Businesses also have full creative control over the print design, packaging, and button functionality to align with their brand message and campaign goals.Clients across industries, including automotive, real estate, healthcare, finance, and luxury goods, have adopted Video Brochures to stand out in competitive markets. These brochures are particularly effective in corporate gifting, trade show handouts, product demonstrations, and exclusive event invitations. The ability to combine personal video messaging with tangible print helps businesses form stronger emotional connections with customers and decision-makers.What sets Video Brochures apart is their ability to immediately capture interest and hold the viewer’s attention longer than traditional materials. Unlike standard brochures that are often quickly set aside, Video Brochures are highly engaging and frequently kept as keepsakes, offering repeated brand exposure and ongoing interaction.As businesses look for smarter, more memorable ways to reach their audiences, Video Brochures from Video Plus Print provide a proven, impactful solution. These innovative marketing tools help companies cut through the noise, deliver meaningful content, and make every customer interaction count.Video Mailers: Direct Marketing ReimaginedFor businesses looking to make a bold statement, Video Mailers provide the perfect solution. These mail-ready video printed products can be shipped directly to clients, opening doors to new engagement strategies.We offer the option to pair any of our products with a custom-printed mailer box, designed to protect the item and make worldwide shipping through your mail house simple and efficient. These mailer boxes not only safeguard your product but also create a seamless, customer-friendly unboxing experience that helps open doors and make meaningful connections with each recipient.Whether introducing a product, inviting VIPs to exclusive events, or strengthening business relationships, Video Mailers deliver a high return on investment through their ability to stand out in a crowded mailbox.Video Plus Print offers custom-built Video Mailers that can be tailored to match brand aesthetics, campaign goals, and targeted audiences in multiple countries, including the USA, UK, Europe, Canada, Australasia, Middle East and Asia.Introducing Video Boxes: Unboxing Experiences with ImpactThe rise of experiential marketing has made Video Boxes & Video Packaging an essential tool for brands that want to create unforgettable unboxing moments. These packaging solutions seamlessly combine the tactile excitement of unwrapping a gift with the visual power of embedded video.Video Boxes from Video Plus Print help companies showcase new products, deliver VIP gifts, and create high-end corporate presentations that leave lasting impressions. Available with fully customizable options, these boxes can feature tailored messages, logos, and high-definition videos, elevating the recipient's entire experience.When preparing a quote for our video boxes, we carefully consider the height, width, and depth of the box, along with the specific items that will be placed inside the tray of the video box. This information allows us to recommend the most suitable tray option, whether it’s a foam insert with a custom printed card on top or a fully customized paper card tray, ensuring both design aspects and a premium presentation that is required for each customer.Why Global Brands Are Choosing Video Plus Print:Businesses in the USA, UK, Europe, Canada, Australasia, Middle East and Asia are adopting these solutions to stay ahead in competitive markets. Video Plus Print’s combination of expert manufacturing, competitive pricing, fast delivery, and reliable service makes it a preferred partner for leading companies worldwide.The flexibility to produce Video Brochures, Video Mailers, and Video Boxes in various sizes and formats ensures that brands can find the perfect fit for their campaigns.What Makes Video Plus Print Different?- In-house manufacturing for full quality control.- Minimum order quantity of just 50-100 units.- Global door to door shipping capabilities.- Multiple screen sizes and memory capacities.- Fast production turnaround.- Full product range: video brochures, video mailers, video boxes, video folders, video business cards, and more.- Proven success stories across industries, including automotive, healthcare, real estate, and finance.Client Success Stories:Scott Manduck, Global Sales Director of Video Plus Print, shared:"Our mission is to help brands bring their stories to life in unforgettable ways. Video Brochures, Video Mailers, and Video Boxes create experiences that traditional print simply cannot match. We’re proud to support businesses around the world in delivering messages that truly resonate."Clients consistently report higher response rates, improved engagement, and increased customer retention when using these video products in marketing campaigns.The Power of Personalization and Customization:Video Plus Print provides clients with endless design options to personalize each piece. Businesses can select:- Custom print finishes such as Spot UV, Foil, Emboss, Deboss and different combinations of any of these.- Unique brochure, box or packaging styles- Screen sizes ranging from 2.4 inch to 10”- Memory capacity to match video length requirements – 30 seconds to hours of video if needed.- Multi-button navigation for multiple videos – You can customize the number of buttons and the functions of each button on every product we create for you.Personalized packaging and targeted video messages significantly boost open rates, view rates, and overall customer connection.Optimizing Direct Mail Campaigns Globally:The ability to ship Video Mailers directly to recipients has made them a popular solution for direct marketing campaigns globally. These campaigns often outperform traditional mail due to their ability to surprise, engage, and educate the viewer in one seamless experience.When combined with high-quality Video Boxes, brands create an irresistible combination of visual impact and tactile excitement that drives exceptional campaign results.Video Plus Print Most Popular FAQ:Q - What is Video Plus Print and how does it work?A - Video Plus Print combines traditional printed materials with built-in LCD screens, creating powerful, interactive video marketing products that deliver both visual and tactile experiences.Q - What types of products does Video Plus Print offer?A - We offer a wide range of customizable products including Video Brochures, Video Mailers, Video Boxes, Video Books, Video Folders, Video Cards, Video Packaging, and Video POS Systems.Q - Can I fully customize the design and branding of Video Plus Print products?A - Yes, all of our products can be fully customized. We supply you with a full PDF / EPS template. You have complete control over the printed design, video content, button functions, and packaging to match your company’s branding.Q - What screen sizes are available for Video Plus Print products?A - We offer multiple LCD screen sizes to suit your needs, including 2.4", 3", 4", 4.3", 5", 7", and 10" options across our product range.Q - How are Video Plus Print products shipped and can they be mailed directly?A - All our products can be paired with custom mailer boxes for safe and easy worldwide shipping through your preferred mail house or courier service.Q - What is the minimum order quantity for Video Plus Print products?A - Our minimum order quantity is 100 units for most of our product ranges, making it easy for businesses of all sizes to access premium video-in-print solutions.Q - How long does it take to produce and deliver an order?A - Production timelines at Video Plus Print typically range from approximately 3 to 6 weeks, depending on the specific product and order requirements. Factors such as product type—whether hardcover or softcover—and the quantity needed can influence the final delivery schedule. Our team works closely with each client to provide accurate timelines and ensure every project is completed efficiently and to the highest quality standards.Q - Can multiple videos be included in one product?A - Yes, our products can feature multi-button navigation, allowing you to add multiple videos and provide viewers with a choice of content.Q - Are Video Plus Print products rechargeable and easy to use?A - All our products come with rechargeable batteries, supplied USB-C cable and are simple to operate, providing a smooth, user-friendly experience.Q - What industries use Video Plus Print products?A - Our video marketing solutions are trusted across many industries, including corporate gifting, automotive, healthcare, real estate, technology, education, government, hospitality, consultancy and event marketing.Discover how Video Plus Print can elevate your marketing strategy and help your brand stand out in a competitive market. Whether you’re interested in Video Brochures, Video Mailers, or Video Boxes, our customized video-plus-print solutions are designed to capture attention, create memorable customer experiences, and deliver measurable results.With years of experience serving both global brands and growing businesses, we make the process simple, seamless, and fully tailored to your needs. Explore our full range of products and see how working with Video Plus Print can help you connect, engage, and succeed. Visit www.VideoPlusPrint.com to learn more, request a sample, or receive a personalized quote today.About Video Plus Print:Video Plus Print has been a trusted leader in various patented video-in-print marketing solutions since 2009, proudly serving both small businesses and some of the world’s most recognized brands. Companies like Google, Disney, Microsoft, Bombardier, Samsung, Toyota, Ford, DHL, Apartments.com, Lego, Jaguar, PWC, Shell, Castrol, YouTube, BMW, and many more have partnered with us to create impactful, custom video marketing solutions.Specializing in Video Brochures, Video Mailers, Video Boxes, and a wide range of innovative packaging options, we help businesses around the world deliver unforgettable customer experiences. With clients across the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and globally, our team works closely with each company from concept to delivery, making it easy to customize every detail for a perfect brand fit.Our proven track record is supported by case studies and testimonials available on our website, demonstrating how our products consistently drive results and create lasting impressions. Whether you’re a growing business or a global enterprise, Video Plus Print provides video-in-print marketing solutions that bring your brand to life.

