Seven Hills Auctions to Conduct Public Online Auction of 1,299± Acre Agricultural Property in Levy County, Florida

CHIEFLAND, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exceptional farmland opportunity features irrigation systems, established infrastructure, and flexible tract divisions for investorsSeven Hills Auctions, in partnership with Saunders Land, will conduct a public online auction of a 1,299± acre agricultural property located in Levy County, Florida. The online auction will conclude on Tuesday, July 22.Encompassing approximately 1,299 acres in Levy County, Florida, this agricultural property offers a fully equipped, turnkey operation ideal for farming, cattle ranching, or diversified agricultural use. The land is outfitted with multiple center pivot irrigation systems, established wells, and extensive fencing with cross-fencing, ensuring optimal water access and livestock management. A versatile workshop with integrated living quarters provides both functional workspace and comfortable on-site accommodations. With its combination of irrigated acreage, dependable infrastructure, and strategic layout, the property is ready to support immediate agricultural productivity upon acquisition."This Levy County property represents everything serious agricultural investors are looking for in today's market," said Buddy Lee, CEO of Seven Hills Auctions. "The combination of productive soils, irrigation infrastructure, and strategic location creates a compelling investment opportunity that we're proud to bring to auction. This auction is being conducted with our online only TractBID auction program. Using the TractBID program allows us to divide the land into 18 individual tracts ranging from 8 to 254 acres. The tract division allows for various acquisition strategies, from individual tract purchases to acquisition of multiple parcels or the entire property portfolio.”The online auction format provides transparent pricing and equal access for all qualified participants. Interested parties may register and obtain complete property details, tract information, and auction terms through Seven Hills Auctions or at 7Hauctions.com.About Seven Hills Auctions Seven Hills Auctions conducts real estate auctions nationwide, facilitating property transactions through competitive auction processes.

