Court-Ordered Auction to Liquidate 23 Residential Properties Across Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the authority of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta Division (Case No. 25-50148-LRC), 23 residential properties will be sold through an online auction facilitated by Seven Hills Auctions . This court-ordered sale, set to conclude on June 17, 2025, provides a structured process for liquidating assets from the bankruptcy estate, creating investment opportunities for buyers interested in single-family homes and condominiums.The properties include a mix of single-family homes and condominiums located in various neighborhoods across metro Atlanta. Many of these residences are income-producing, with existing tenants and rental histories that offer investors immediate revenue potential. The sale provides an opportunity for buyers to acquire real estate at market-driven prices through a transparent, court-supervised process.The auction comes at a time when the metro Atlanta real estate market remains somewhat competitive, with home prices continuing to rise. The median sale price of a home in Atlanta recently reached $444,000, reflecting a 6.3% increase compared to last year, according to data provided by redfin.com. “While inventory levels have grown slightly, demand seems to remain strong, particularly for investment properties and rental units,” said Buddy Lee, CEO of Seven Hills Auctions.Seven Hills Auctions has structured the sale to allow bidding exclusively online through its secure platform. Each property will be auctioned individually, giving participants the flexibility to target specific investments. Interested buyers can access detailed listings, auction terms, and registration procedures through the company’s website."This auction provides an avenue to efficiently liquidate assets while ensuring fair market participation," said Mike Loftin, Auction Manager for Seven Hills Auctions. "With properties in varied locations and price ranges, this sale presents opportunities for investors, homebuyers, and those looking to expand their real estate portfolios."The court-directed nature of the sale ensures legal compliance while facilitating the resolution of financial obligations related to the bankruptcy proceedings. Buyers are encouraged to conduct due diligence before placing bids.About Seven Hills Auctions: Seven Hills Auctions specializes in real estate sales through online, simulcast and live auction formats. The firm has experience in managing court-ordered dispositions and private transactions, offering efficient solutions for buyers and sellers.For more details, visit www.7Hauctions.com or contact the auction team directly at 800-742-9165.Media Contact:Buddy LeeSeven Hills Auctionsbuddy@7hauctions.com229-873-42117Hauctions.com

