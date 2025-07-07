Submit Release
Fatal ATV Crash

CONTACT:
Sgt. Alex Lopashanski
603-744-5470
July 7, 2025

Sanbornton, NH – On Sunday, July 6 shortly after 1:30 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an ATV crash on Knox Mountain Road. Along with Conservation Officers, members of the Sanbornton Fire and Police Departments responded. The operator of the ATV was a 25-year-old man from Franklin, NH. He was assessed on scene by responders and unfortunately he had sustained a serious fatal injury as a result of the crash.

The incident is under investigation, and the name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family. No further details are available at this time.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind riders that accidents do happen, even to experienced riders and when they do it is important to protect yourself by wearing a helmet and other safety gear.

