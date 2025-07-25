Garris Jewelers Shines Bright with 2025 Best of South Carolina Regional Award Win

LANCASTER, SC, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garris Jewelers, a full-service jewelry store serving Lancaster since 1980, has been named a 2025 Best of South Carolina Regional Award winner, recognizing its continued excellence in craftsmanship, customer service, and community trust. Known for engagement rings, fine jewelry, and in-house repairs—including watches and eyeglasses—Garris Jewelers is more than a retail destination. It’s a longstanding part of Lancaster’s story, and for many couples, quite literally “where Lancaster gets engaged.”Garris Jewelers is led by Master Craftsman Jeweler Larry Garris and his daughter, Tiffany Crawford. Tiffany is currently completing her Graduate Gemologist certification through GIA. Together, they’ve built the store’s reputation by combining technical expertise with honest, straightforward service. From custom bridal sets to sentimental jewelry repairs, customers count on the Garris team to deliver quality without the sales pitch.“We’re proud of the work we do here —not just because of the jewelry, but because of the relationships we’ve built,” says co-owner Larry Garris. “To be recognized at the regional level is a real honor, and it means a lot to know that people beyond Lancaster see the value in what we’ve created.”This isn’t the first time Garris Jewelers has been recognized for their shining reputation and craftsmanship. In 2024, they took home the Best of South Carolina Award and the Lancaster Small Business of the Year Award. Their 2025 regional win underscores the shop’s growing reach and continued relevance in an industry that’s often dominated by big-box retailers and online marketplaces.As Garris Jewelers celebrates this milestone, they remain focused on the values that brought them here—local service, in-house expertise, and what they’ve always promised: the brilliance you deserve.For more information click here

