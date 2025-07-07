A Simplified Approach to Wellness Using the 80/20 Rule: New Book Shares Game-Changing Method for Thriving in Life

Written to be the antidote to self-help books that are “too damn boring,” The Wellness Ethic is a compelling, fun-to-read book with humor and personal stories that make the wellness concepts spring to life. Author, life coach and humorist Mark Reinisch

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like a lot of folks, Mark Reinisch had oodles of conviction at the dawn of each new year when he announced the resolutions that were supposed to fix his life. And just like a lot of folks, his best-laid plans fizzled as soon as life interfered. Then, in 2018, he had an epiphany: write a book to unlock the secrets to wellness and the meaning of life.

“My breakthrough idea was to write a book about wellness and apply the wisdom to my own life to become happier and more fulfilled,” said Reinisch, a life coach, humorist and former corporate executive. “If I could learn how to eclipse the blinding daylight between inspired living and my actual existence, I knew I could help others do the same.”

His new book, The Wellness Ethnic, is NOT a typical self-help book. Reinisch isn’t a Harvard-educated psychologist or a multi-millionaire living a charmed life. Reinisch is relatable, vulnerable and hilarious as he simplifies complex wellness topics like mind, body, spirit and relationships to make wellness accessible, actionable and engaging.

So, what is a “wellness ethic”?

“It means you’re committed to wellness because you know that it improves your life and makes the world better,” Reinisch explained, adding, “When you have a wellness ethic, you thrive no matter how unpredictable the world gets.”

What makes Reinisch’s approach stand out from the legions of other self-help books is his remarkably simple approach: the 80/20 rule, also known as the Pareto principle, derived from the work of Italian economist Vilfredo Pareto. It states that approximately 80% of the results (outcomes) are driven by 20% of the actions (inputs).

“When you apply the 80/20 rule to your life, it can be a game changer,” Reinisch said. “For example, the 80/20 rule suggests that 80% of the benefits of spirituality can be attained by embracing the most vital 20% of spiritual practices. Similarly, 80% of the benefits of taking care of your body can be realized by simply adopting the most vital 20% of physical wellness practices. It’s the key to making wellness attainable and sustainable.”

Written to be the antidote to self-help books that are “too damn boring,” The Wellness Ethic is a compelling, fun-to-read book with humor and personal stories that make the wellness concepts spring to life.

“It is the rare self-help book that you won’t be able to put down, unless the sheer bulk of it tires your arms and you drop it,” Reinisch quipped.

About the Author

Mark Reinisch is an author, life coach and entrepreneur specializing in personal transformation. He has decades of executive experience in corporate America, having driven transformation programs to help people and companies realize their vast potential. As side hustles, he founded a social media start-up, shepherded it to a successful buyout, and has written a dozen comedic screenplays. His dry wit comes along for the ride in all that he does. He resides in Charleston with his wife and herd of cats. He loves going on adventures with his two adult daughters. For more information, please visit https://www.wellnessethic.com/, or connect with him on Facebook (Wellness Ethic), X (@Wellness_Ethic), Instagram (wellnessethic), LinkedIn (Mark Reinisch), TikTok (@thewellnessethic) and Bluesky (wellnessethic).

The Wellness Ethic: How to Thrive in an Unpredictable World (Where Stupid Things Can Happen)

Release Date: June 8, 2025

