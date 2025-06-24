World-Renowned Expert on EMP Weapons Calls Construction of Golden Dome Missile Defense System a ‘No-Brainer’

William R. Forstchen is widely considered one of the foremost experts on EMP attacks. One Second After offers a realistic look at a weapon and its awesome power to destroy the entire United States, literally within one second.

William R. Forstchen, Ph.D., shares his insight on EMP attacks and how the Golden Dome would work to protect the United States.

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction of the proposed Golden Dome missile defense shield — a strategic defense system that would neutralize ballistic missiles in space — is a “no-brainer” for William R. Forstchen, Ph.D. Forstchen is a world-renowned expert on electromagnetic pulse (EMP) weapons, which he considers the single greatest threat to the United States.

Citing the country’s already vulnerable energy grid, Forstchen said an EMP attack would wipe out power and set off a cascade of deadly events. The first necessity people would lose is water, followed by food supply and medication. Then, disease would set in. Long-term survival, he added, would depend on being in the right place at the right time with the right food supply.

“A year after such an event, 80-90 percent of the American population would be dead. That’s why I feel so strongly about what is now called Golden Dome,” Forstchen said. “It’s a no-brainer to me.”

An EMP’s destructive power comes from something called the Compton effect, he explained.

“When a nuclear weapon is detonated 200 to 250 miles above the earth, the gamma ray burst when it hits the upper atmosphere sets off the Compton effect,” Forstchen said. “It’s sort of like a lightning bolt hitting right next to you except you’re not going to see it or feel it. But what it does is it feeds into the millions of miles of electrical wiring we have out there which become antenna. That feeds into the power grid and literally one second after … America goes dark.”

Forstchen has provided guidance to federal, state and local governments, as well as private organizations, on the potential widespread impact of an EMP event. A sought-after speaker, Forstchen has shared his expertise at conferences across the United States, educating audiences on the critical need for preparedness.

He has written extensively about the devastating impact of EMP strikes, beginning with his New York Times bestseller, One Second After, which offers a realistic look at a weapon and its awesome power to destroy the entire United States, literally within one second. One Second After spawned three sequels, each of which is a fictional exploration rooted in the cold, solid facts of how an EMP strike above U.S. soil would impact society.

One Second After is being brought to the big screen by MPI Original Films (Motherland, Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game) in association with Startling Inc. (Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon). The film is penned by legendary sci-fi screenwriter J. Michael Straczynski (Changeling, Sense8, Jeremiah, Babylon 5), with Forstchen serving as an executive producer. Award-winning stunt coordinator and second unit director Scott Rogers (Tron: Ares, John Wick: Chapter 4) is making his directorial debut. Filming is scheduled to begin this September in Bulgaria.

More About William R. Forstchen

William R. Forstchen is a New York Times bestselling author and a Professor of History at Montreat College, in Montreat, North Carolina. He holds a doctoral degree from Purdue University with a specialization in military history and technology. He is the author of more than 50 books.

A noted expert historian and public speaker, he has been interviewed on FOX News, C-SPAN and many others on topics ranging from history to technology and cultural issues, to space technology development, to security threats.

For more information, please visit https://www.onesecondafter.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.