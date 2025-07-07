Dr. Doris Launches Advanced PRP Hair Restoration Treatments in Beverly Hills to Restore Hair Naturally and Safely

Dr. Doris Launches Advanced PRP Hair Restoration Treatments

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Individuals struggling with hair thinning or hair loss in Beverly Hills now have a natural, non-surgical solution available through Dr. Doris’s PRP Hair Restoration treatments. Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, Dr. Doris’s medical practice is offering Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) hair restoration, an advanced, science-backed therapy designed to stimulate natural hair growth using the body’s own regenerative powers. This service is now available as part of her full-spectrum hair restoration program, helping clients restore volume, texture, and confidence.This breakthrough treatment combines the power of PRP with supporting therapies such as microneedling, exosome application, and nutritional counseling. Whether you're experiencing hair loss due to aging, hormonal changes, stress, postpartum hair loss, COVID-19, or damage caused by extensions, Dr. Doris’s individualized approach offers long-term solutions. For those exploring their options, more details about the procedure can be found on the PRP Hair Restoration page.PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) therapy begins with a small sample of the patient’s blood, from which growth factors are extracted and re-injected into the scalp to stimulate dormant hair follicles. This minimally invasive process has a quick recovery time and provides natural-looking results within a few months. Unlike surgical hair restoration, PRP offers a more holistic method that encourages the body to heal and regenerate from within.Dr. Doris goes beyond the standard treatment by including a unique pre- and post-procedure service: the Keravive™ scalp treatment. This advanced scalp therapy deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates, creating the ideal environment for hair regrowth. Post-treatment care includes a curated selection of nutraceuticals, medical-grade hair products, and FDA-cleared laser therapy tools such as Theradome. These complementary options help maintain and enhance hair restoration results for long-term success.Treatment plans are personalized and may include PRP, exosomes, or a combination of both, depending on the cause and type of hair loss. This makes the approach suitable for a variety of concerns, including male and female pattern baldness, post-COVID hair thinning, postpartum hair loss, or traction-related hair loss from styling and extensions. In addition, Dr. Doris offers genetic testing using a simple cheek swab to help guide nutraceutical and topical treatments that are tailored specifically to each patient’s unique biological needs. She is believed to be the only physician in Beverly Hills currently offering this personalized genetic approach to hair restoration.Because PRP is derived from the patient’s own blood, the risk of an allergic reaction is extremely low. While side effects are typically minimal, such as mild soreness or bruising, patients are advised to eat and hydrate well before treatment to avoid lightheadedness during the blood draw. Though research continues to support PRP’s benefits for hair regrowth, it is important to note that the procedure is not yet FDA-approved specifically for hair restoration, though the tools and techniques used are FDA-cleared.Dr. Doris’s practice is conveniently located at 9721 Santa Monica Blvd in Beverly Hills, making it easily accessible to those seeking advanced, natural hair restoration solutions. For those looking to learn more about PRP and other aesthetic treatments, the full website is available at drdoris.com, and new insights are regularly posted on her educational blog.

