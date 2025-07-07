hiSky Continues its Growth Momentum with New Contracts Valued at $31M

hiSky's Smartellite™ Dynamic 16X16 Terminals

Contracts to supply on-the-move Smartellite™ terminals and satellite network solutions for both Government and Commercial customers.

The strong momentum we are carrying is a direct result of our innovative technology and ability to deliver an operational, commercially mature global solution for mission-critical asset communication ” — Shahar Kravitz, co-founder and CEO of hiSky.

TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- hiSky, an Israel-based leading provider of satellite communication solutions, continues strong into the second half of 2025, having been awarded contracts to supply on-the-move Smartellite terminals and satellite network solutions for both Government and Commercial customers.

Orders targeted to supply hiSky’s satellite communication network for various global projects and platforms through tier-1 contractors. Contracts include sales of hiSky’s unique SWaP ESA terminals, HUB MODEMs, and Network Management System, to be supplied during the next two years.

This milestone is a testament to the company’s ability to execute its strategic business plan while meeting the market’s increasing demand for scalable systems that can be seamlessly deployed across vast networks of assets, a requirement that hiSky’s technology is uniquely equipped to fulfill.

“The strong momentum we are carrying through 2025 is a direct result of our innovative technology and the ability to deliver an operational and commercially mature global solution for mission-critical asset communication. The demand for satellite connectivity is growing across multiple industries, and hiSky is uniquely positioned to fulfill these needs,” said Shahar Kravitz, co-founder and CEO of hiSky.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.