hiSky Expands Hybrid Connectivity Solution to Smartellite™ Dynamic 16X16 Terminals

In collaboration with floLIVE, hiSky , is expanding its hybrid communication capabilities to support the Smartellite™ Dynamic 16X16 terminal.

We are providing customers with enhanced, resilient, and scalable connectivity capabilities. This collaboration provides a comprehensive solution that meets the growing demand for hybrid connectivity.” — Nitzan Raz, CBO at hiSky

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- hiSky, a leading provider of satellite Industrial IoT connectivity solutions, is expanding its hybrid communication capabilities to support the Smartellite™ Dynamic 16X16 terminal. To facilitate this expansion, hiSky is collaborating with floLIVE, a global provider of advanced cellular IoT connectivity solutions that include eSIMs and cloud-native core networks.

This collaboration integrates floLIVE’s global IoT SIMs with hiSky’s Smartellite™ hybrid solution, enabling seamless connectivity across both satellite and terrestrial networks. This ensures uninterrupted and cost-effective communication for IoT applications, including the most remote locations.

"By integrating floLIVE’s cutting-edge cellular IoT technology into our hybrid solution, we are providing customers with enhanced, resilient, and scalable connectivity capabilities," said Nitzan Raz, CBO at hiSky. "This collaboration provides a comprehensive solution that meets the growing demand for hybrid connectivity."

hiSky’s hybrid satellite-cellular system leverages both cellular and satellite connectivity, optimizing data transmission based on availability, cost, and performance needs. The integration with floLIVE ensures that users can benefit from seamless, borderless connectivity without the complexities of managing multiple network providers.

“We are committed to enable seamless global connectivity for our customers and partners, and the collaboration with hiSky is a perfect illustration of how we execute on this vision," said Chen Porat, SVP of APAC & Africa at floLIVE. "By integrating our advanced cellular IoT technology with hiSky’s Smartellite™ hybrid solution, we ensure that enterprises can achieve uninterrupted, cost-effective, and borderless communication. Our cloud-native core network and multi-IMSI technology empower organizations to stay connected, regardless of location or network constraints.”

The hiSky 16X16 hybrid terminal is designed for industries requiring robust, dual-mode connectivity, including transportation, logistics, utilities, mining and other industrial IoT sectors. With this latest expansion, hiSky continues to ensure that remote assets in all industries remain connected wherever they operate.

About hiSky

Founded in 2015, hiSky is a leading provider of satellite communication solutions, offering innovative and reliable connectivity for government and industrial IoT applications.

hiSky is the only commercially available, satellite-agnostic end-to-end system focused on mid-range bitrates. Its technology ensures secure and reliable connectivity through private networks, addressing critical connectivity challenges across multiple sectors.

hiSky’s competitive edge is driven by its proprietary, in-house-developed firmware and a unified software solution, enabled across GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite networks over high-speed Ka/Ku frequencies. The company’s technology stack provides a cost-effective, small, lightweight, ruggedized and adaptable solution.

For more information visit: www.hiskysat.com.

About floLIVE

floLIVE delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprise. With its carrier-grade, distributed core network and over 40 local points of presence, floLIVE optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. floLIVE’s innovative platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes.

