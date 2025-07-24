The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Vitamins Global Market Report 2025: A Comprehensive Analysis On Market Growth And Trends

It will grow to $14.77 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.

The skilled analysis of the vitamins market size suggests a strong period of growth in recent years. The vitamins market is projected to grow from $9.58 billion in 2024 to $10.47 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%. Multiple factors have contributed to this historic period growth, including increased life expectancy and aging population, improved diagnostic techniques, increased awareness of nutritional deficiencies, growing scientific discoveries and isolation of vitamins, and rising health consciousness.

What Does The Future Hold For The Vitamins Market?

The vitamins market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It is projected to grow to $14.77 billion in 2029 at a compounded annual growth rate CAGR of 9.0%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to increasing health consciousness, demands for personalized nutrition, the rise of functional foods and beverages, the expansion of e-commerce distribution channels, and the trend of fortifying food and beverages. Major trends proliferating during the forecast period include advances in bioavailability technologies, the influence of smart packaging and IoT integration, bold breakthroughs in biotechnology, penetration of online pharmacies, and fortification technologies for functional foods.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Vitamins Market?

The increasing prevalence of vitamin deficiencies is propelling the growth of the vitamins market. This deficiency results from inadequate intake or absorption of essential vitamins. The increasing instances of vitamin deficiency can be traced largely to poor dietary choices, as many people consume processed foods that lack essential vitamins and minerals. Vitamins play an instrumental role in preventing and rectifying deficiencies through the provision of essential nutrients that support immunity, energy metabolism, bone health, and cell repair. For instance, in January 2025, the National Health Service, a UK-based government department, reported that there were 2,630 hospital admissions in 2023–24 where B vitamin deficiency was the primary diagnosis, a 15% increase from the previous year. Therefore, the rise in vitamin deficiencies is unequivocally driving the growth of the vitamins market.

Who Are The Key Contenders In The Vitamins Market?

Notable players in the vitamins market include Nestlé S.A., Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM, Pfizer Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Amway Corporation, Lonza Group AG, Glanbia plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Bluestar Adisseo Co. Ltd., Pharmavite LLC, Bactolac Pharmaceuticals Inc., Nordic Naturals Inc., Vertellus Holdings LLC, Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation, Vitablend Nederland B.V., SternVitamin GmbH, Rabar Pty. Ltd., and Zagro Group Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Vitamins Market?

Companies operating in the vitamins market are primarily focusing on developing natural eye vitamins, to meet the growing consumer demand for clean-label, plant-based supplements that support vision health and protect against digital eye strain. For instance, in April 2022, Wellbeing Nutrition, an India-based wellness product manufacturer, launched Melts Eye Care which delivers vitamins directly into the bloodstream, making them more bioavailable and bioactive than traditional capsules and tablets.

How Is The Global Vitamins Market Segmented?

The vitamins market covered in this report is categorized by several segments and sub-segments, including:

1 By Type: Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin K

2 By Source: Natural, Synthetic

3 By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket, Supermarket, Mass Merchandisers, Specialty Stores

4 By Applications: Digestive Health, Immunity, Mental Health, Cosmetics, Performance, Digestive Disorders, Menstrual Health, Pregnancy, Sports And Performance

5 By End-Use Industry: Food And Beverages, Personal Care, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Vitamins Market?

North America was the largest region in the vitamins market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the vitamins market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

