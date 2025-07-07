Divorce-Online Named Finalist in Two Categories at SME National Business Awards 2025

Divorce-Online Logo Divorce-Online nomintated for website of the year National SME Business Awards Finalist 2025

SWINDON, WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swindon-based legal tech company Divorce-Online has been named a finalist in two prestigious categories at the SME National Business Awards 2025: Online Business of the Year and Website of the Year.The awards ceremony will take place at the iconic QEII Centre in Westminster, London on 7th November 2025, bringing together some of the UK’s most innovative and successful small businesses.“To be recognised in two national award categories is an incredible honour — especially for a business that started here in Swindon over 25 years ago,” said Mark Keenan, Founder and Managing Director of Divorce-Online. “It’s a proud moment for our team and for our town.”Founded in 1999, Divorce-Online pioneered the use of digital platforms to simplify divorce and financial settlement processes in England and Wales. The company has supported over 200,000 clients, offering services such as online divorce applications, clean break orders, and will-writing, all with transparent, fixed fees.Their website — nominated for Website of the Year — continues to lead in functionality, user experience, and accessibility, helping people manage one of life’s most stressful events with greater ease and clarity.“These nominations reflect our ongoing mission to make legal services more affordable, more transparent, and more accessible to everyone,” Keenan added. “We’re thrilled to represent the Swindon business community on a national stage.”About the SME National Business AwardsThe SME National Business Awards celebrate the achievements of small and medium-sized enterprises across the UK. Judged by an independent panel of industry experts, the awards highlight innovation, growth, resilience, and community impact.Winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony at the QEII Centre, Westminster on Friday, 7th November 2025.

