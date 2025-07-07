Submit Release
Residential property price index for March - May 2025

MACAU, July 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for March - May 2025 was 200.7, down by 1.4% over the previous period (February - April 2025). The indices for existing residential units (218.3) and pre-sale residential units (212.9) showed respective decreases of 1.4% and 0.8%.

The indices for existing residential units in the Macao Peninsula (207.3) and Taipa & Coloane (262.0) dropped by 0.9% and 2.9% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the price indices for residential units of buildings between 11 and 20 years old and for those between 6 and 10 years old fell by 2% and 1.6% respectively.

In terms of usable floor area, the price index for residential units with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres dipped by 2.4% from the previous period, and both the indices for those with an area of less than 50 square metres and for those with an area of 100 square metres or more fell by 1.4%.

In comparison with March - May 2024, the overall residential property price index went down by 8.7%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula (198.7) and Taipa & Coloane (208.7) dropping by 8.5% and 9.5% respectively.

