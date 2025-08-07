Online service of Application for Age Classification for Performing Arts is now available

MACAU, August 7 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) has officially launched an online service for the “Application for Age Classification for Performing Arts”. This service facilitates organisers of public performances and film screenings in Macao to submit age classification applications and check the applications’ progress and review results entirely online, achieving full digitalisation of the service.

To gather data and continuously optimise this online service, IC invited industry stakeholders to trial the platform in July this year, receiving positive feedback. Previously, organisers of public performances and film screenings had to apply in person at the IC Building. However, starting from 8 August, applicants can complete the entire application process via the IC Services “Application for Age Classification for Performing Arts” in the “Business & Associations Platform”. This initiative provides greater convenience for the cultural and performing arts industry, supporting Macao’s development as a “City of Performing Arts”. IC will continue to gather feedback from the industry community to further enhance the platform’s functionality.

For application procedures and details, please visit IC’s Assessment Committee of Performing Arts webpage at www.icm.gov.mo/en/CCE. For inquiries please contact IC through tel. 8399 6842or 8399 6841during office hours.