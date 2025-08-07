UM hosts Health Sciences Summer Camp for Outstanding Students of Mainland Universities

MACAU, August 7 - The Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) at the University of Macau (UM) hosted the Health Sciences Summer Camp for Outstanding Students of Mainland Universities 2025, attracting over 80 bachelor’s and master’s students from 19 ‘double first-class’ universities across the Chinese mainland. The camp aimed to promote academic exchange and strengthen cooperation between UM and mainland universities, stimulate participants’ interest in research, and broaden their horizons for research at master’s and doctoral levels.

The summer camp took place over two phases. The first phase focused on strengthening inter-university cooperation and exchange, and was attended by around 50 students and faculty members from UM’s partner institutions, including Beijing Normal University, Northwestern Polytechnical University, Harbin Institute of Technology, and Zhejiang University. The second phase was open to applications from all universities across the Chinese mainland, and received around 200 applications. Following a rigorous selection process, 30 outstanding students were selected. These students came from renowned institutions including Sun Yat-sen University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Sichuan University, Wuhan University, Xiamen University, Jilin University, Shandong University, China Medical University, and Northwest A&F University.

At the opening ceremony, FHS Dean Chuxia Deng extended a warm welcome to the participants and encouraged them to pursue their aspirations with curiosity, clear goals, and determination in order to achieve success in their academic pursuits. He also encouraged them to make the most of the summer camp by exploring new ideas, asking questions, and advancing their academic knowledge through discussion.

FHS Associate Dean Shen Hanming and Assistant Dean Di Lijun gave an overview of the faculty’s development, academic programmes, areas of research, and research achievements, enabling students to gain a deeper understanding of the faculty’s research directions and academic strengths in the field of biomedical sciences. FHS Assistant Professor Chen Qiang, who was also the coordinator of the summer camp, presented the itinerary and content of the camp, helping students quickly get familiar with the camp and grasp key information. In addition, representatives from the UM Graduate School gave a detailed presentation on the university’s postgraduate programmes and application procedures, offering participants guidance on further study and future planning.

During the camp, participants took part in a variety of activities, including laboratory visits, lectures, discussions with faculty members, as well as cultural experience. They gained insights into UM’s innovative technologies and research achievements in areas such as precision oncology, and stem cell and drug development, and engaged in face-to-face discussions with professors. They also visited the Historic Centre of Macao to experience the city’s rich history and cultural heritage.

Zhang Hengxi, a third-year student from Zhejiang University, said that UM boasts modern facilities, a dynamic research environment, friendly faculty members and students, and an international academic atmosphere. He was particularly impressed by the ‘Meet the Professors’ session, noting that the in-depth discussions he had with professors not only broadened his academic horizons and also sparked his interest in interdisciplinary collaboration and pursuing a research career. He added that he found UM’s educational philosophy and research environment appealing, and would consider applying for a doctoral programme at UM to further explore the world of research.

Sun Zhaochu, a third-year student from Shanghai Jiao Tong University who was planning her future studies, explained that she signed up for the summer camp because she wanted to gain a deeper understanding of the research environment in Macao. She said that talking with FHS postgraduate students had given her an insight into the research and living environment at UM. She was particularly impressed by the faculty’s respect for students’ research interests, as well as their emphasis on cultivating independent thinking. She added that the camp had a profound influence on her plans for further education, and she would choose UM as her preferred destination for pursuing a postgraduate degree.

Zhang Bo, a second-year master’s student from Sun Yat-sen University, said that the summer camp had made him reconsider the direction of his further studies. Initially focusing on research within his own field, he observed that students and faculty from different universities and academic backgrounds had different strengths in terms of academic thinking and problem solving. He also recognised the breadth and interdisciplinary nature of health sciences, and developed a keen interest in emerging interdisciplinary fields and cross-disciplinary collaboration.

At the closing ceremony, FHS Associate Deans Shen Hanming and Xu Renhe delivered closing remarks and presented certificates of completion to participants. They encouraged participants to continue pushing the boundaries of scientific inquiry, strive for academic excellence, consider UM as a destination for further study, and contribute to the advancement of health sciences.