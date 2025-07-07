Bauer Investments Appoints Lisa Parrett as Chief Operating Officer

As we expand our platform and deepen our engagement with high-growth operating companies, Lisa’s appointment ensures we are reinforcing our foundation while accelerating the next chapter of growth.” — Mario Bauer, Managing Director and CEO of Bauer Investments.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bauer Investments Appoints Lisa Parrett as Chief Operating OfficerBauer Investments, Ltd., a privately held single-family office based in Denver, Colorado, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Parrett as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In addition to her role at Bauer, Lisa will also serve as Chief Operating Officer of RMI Enterprises, Inc., one of Bauer’s key industrial portfolio companies. Bauer Investments specializes in identifying and scaling emerging growth companies across industrial services, infrastructure, and technology-enabled platforms. As COO, Lisa will oversee operational strategy and execution across Bauer’s portfolio, with an initial focus on strengthening operational rigor and growth enablement at RMI Enterprises."Lisa brings deep operational expertise and an impressive track record in execution, compliance, and people leadership," said Mario Bauer, Managing Director and CEO of Bauer Investments. "RMI Enterprises, Inc., headquartered in Colorado, is an international industrial coatings and services company providing mission-critical surface preparation, coating, and maintenance services to large-scale commercial and infrastructure clients. RMI also offers heavy equipment rental and specialty cleaning services—serving energy, utility, and municipal markets throughout North America.As COO of both Bauer Investments and RMI Enterprises, Lisa will report directly to Christopher Garcia, Chief Investment Officer of Bauer Investments, and will be responsible for operational leadership, project management, workforce development, vendor strategy, and financial discipline across the platform.Christopher Garcia added, "Lisa’s dual role allows us to implement best-in-class operational frameworks across Bauer’s holdings while ensuring that RMI continues to scale without compromise. Her blend of strategic thinking and practical execution will bring immediate value to our leadership team." Lisa will be based in Denver and work across Bauer Investments and RMI Enterprises, supporting initiatives in both strategy development and execution at the ground level.About Bauer Investments, Inc.Bauer Investments is a Denver-based single-family office that invests in emerging growth companies across the industrial, infrastructure, and technology sectors. The firm takes a hands-on approach to value creation through strategic oversight, operational support, and long-term capital deployment.About RMI Enterprises, Inc.RMI Enterprises is an international industrial coatings and services company offering protective coatings, surface preparation, equipment rentals, and industrial cleaning solutions. RMI serves large-scale commercial, municipal, and energy clients across North America with an emphasis on safety, precision, and performance.For media inquiries, please contact:Sarah KleinCommunications DirectorBauer Investments, Inc.press@bauerinv.com

