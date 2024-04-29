POWERCONNECT.AI Proudly Joins the Oracle Partner Ecosystem to Transform Customer Service in the Utility Industry
Joining Oracle feels like a homecoming as a former Oracle executive. With Oracle's Cloud Infrastructure and our advanced AI, we are set to revolutionize customer service within the utility industry.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POWERCONNECT.AI, a trailblazer in generative AI for the Energy & Utility industry, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Oracle, leveraging Oracle's Cloud Infrastructure to significantly enhance utility operations and customer service. This collaboration was spotlighted following enthusiastic engagement at the recent Oracle Utility User Group in Austin, TX, underscoring the vital synergy between POWERCONNECT.AI's innovative solutions and Oracle's Customer Information Systems (CIS).
— Founder & CEO, Steve Dawson
POWERCONNECT.AI is redefining customer service dynamics within the utility sector by deploying advanced generative AI tools that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and boost customer satisfaction. Our platform offers an array of sophisticated features that transform customer service by providing advanced tools designed for both customers and service agents. The platform integrates connectors to existing knowledge bases like FAQs, documents, and public information to stay current. It utilizes historical communications to maintain alignment with company guidelines and branding. Our AI Power Advisor is trained to ensure the delivery of precise and relevant information across various industries. With an intuitive interface, users can easily make inquiries, while agents receive suggested actions and responses to streamline their interactions. Our dedication to continuous improvement sets us apart; the platform evolves through learning from agent feedback and customer insights, consistently enhancing the service experience and simplifying the process for everyone involved.
Our collaboration with Oracle allows seamless integration of POWERCONNECT.AI’s capabilities with existing CIS/Billing platforms such as CCS, C2M, and CC&B used by many utilities, streamlining operations and reducing barriers to technology adoption. The partnership enhances workflow processes and offers comprehensive AI solutions that adapt in real-time to user interactions.
For more details on our offerings, visit the Oracle Marketplace. https://cloudmarketplace.oracle.com/marketplace/app/powerconnectai
Utilities partnering with POWERCONNECT.AI and Oracle will experience unprecedented levels of customer engagement and operational efficiency. Join us in transforming the future of customer service in the Energy & Utility industry.
About POWERCONNECT.AI
POWERCONNECT.AI is the leading AI Accelerator for the Energy & Utility Industry. With a focus on innovative AI technology, POWERCONNECT.AI is dedicated to transforming customer interactions and operational efficiencies across the industries.
Carina Kobras
POWERCONNECT.AI Inc.
carina@powerconnect.ai
+1 470-775-1539
Other