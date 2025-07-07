Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla presenting his landmark neurosurgical research at AP NEUROCON 2025, Nellore. Audience and expert panel attentively listening to Dr. Rao’s groundbreaking session on minimally invasive neurosurgery. The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla receiving the ET Business Excellence Award from Bollywood actor and Guest of Honour, Kunal Kapoor Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla receives the “Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon, and Endovascular Surgeon in India 2025” award from the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, at the Sardar Patel Unity Summit & Awards 2025.

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Presents Landmark Research at AP NEUROCON 2025, Cementing His Position Among India’s Top NeurosurgeonsCelebrated for pioneering advanced neurosurgical techniques, Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder and Chief of Neurosciences at Dr. Rao’s Hospital, Guntur, made headlines at the 32nd Annual Conference of the Andhra Pradesh Neuroscientists Association (AP NEUROCON 2025) by presenting two groundbreaking studies in the fields of minimally invasive brain and spine surgery.Dr. Rao, recognized by peers and patients alike as the best neurosurgeon in India and the best minimally invasive neurosurgeon and spine surgeon , showcased evidence-based clinical results that are redefining neurosurgical standards in India.1. Endoport-Assisted Endoscopic Resection of Intraventricular TumorsDr. Rao presented a clinical series of 16 patients who underwent endoport-assisted endoscopic resection for intraventricular brain tumors—an area historically considered high-risk due to the depth and location of the tumors. Utilizing trans-sulcal endoport systems, stereotactic neuronavigation, and high-definition endoscopy, he achieved:Gross Total Resection (GTR) in 75% of casesZero permanent neurological deficitsShort hospitalization: average of 2.3 daysKPS improvement: from 70 to 90 over 12 monthsAs the best minimally invasive neurosurgeon and spine surgeon in India, Dr. Rao emphasized how such techniques minimize trauma, improve outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs.“With precision access and real-time visualization, we can now remove deep-seated brain tumors with minimal collateral damage,” said Dr. Rao.2. Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) in 1008 Neurosurgical CasesIn his second paper, Dr. Rao presented a five-year retrospective study of 1,008 neurosurgical procedures utilizing Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring (IONM) across pediatric and adult patients. The study covered high-risk surgeries involving:Eloquent brain tumors (437 cases)Degenerative spine conditions (358 cases)Vascular and other complex lesionsKey outcomes from the study:Deficit prevention rate: 78.5% overallPediatric patients showed 91.9% sensitivity and 82.3% deficit preventionEloquent tumor surgeries: 51.2% GTR and only 2.1% permanent deficitsSpine surgeries: only 0.9% permanent morbidity, with 88% of IONM alerts successfully reversed intraoperativelyThis research reaffirms Dr. Rao’s leadership as the best spine surgeon in India , especially in using advanced intraoperative strategies to ensure surgical precision and prevent long-term complications.“IONM isn’t just a monitoring tool—it’s a proactive decision-making aid that protects the patient in real time,” Dr. Rao stated.National Recognition and Patient ImpactDr. Rao’s presentations at AP NEUROCON 2025 drew admiration from leading neurosurgeons across the country. His dedication to developing protocols that maximize patient safety and recovery has solidified his reputation as the best neurosurgeon in India, offering world-class care from a Tier-II city.These clinical results not only push the boundaries of what’s surgically possible, but also align with global benchmarks in brain and spine surgery. Patients from across India and abroad increasingly seek care from Dr. Rao for complex neurological and spinal conditions—many of which were previously considered inoperable.About Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Rao is a globally trained, US fellowship-certified neurosurgeon with specialization in skull base, endoscopic, pediatric, functional, neuro-oncology, and cerebrovascular neurosurgery. He has performed thousands of complex surgeries with internationally benchmarked outcomes.As the best minimally invasive neurosurgeon and spine surgeon, he blends cutting-edge technology with compassionate, patient-centered care. His institution, Dr. Rao’s Hospital, is widely regarded as a center of excellence for brain, spine, and nerve care in India.About AP NEUROCON 2025AP NEUROCON is Andhra Pradesh’s leading academic gathering of neurologists and neurosurgeons, fostering innovation and collaboration. The 2025 edition, hosted by Narayana Medical College, Nellore, featured over 500 delegates and focused on neurosurgical safety, research, and robotic and image-guided surgery.Patients Seeking the Best Care in India:Patients searching for:The best neurosurgeon in IndiaThe best spine surgeon in IndiaThe best minimally invasive neurosurgeon and spine surgeoncan confidently reach out to Dr. Rao's Hospital, where innovation meets trust.

