Gut Microbiome Testing Kit Market to Hit USD 2,664 Mn by 2035, Growing at 8.3% CAGR | Fact.MR Analysis

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the gut microbiome testing kits market was valued at USD 1,110 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.Gut microbiome testing kits market will be a paradigm shift in linear manufacturing systems to The gut microbiome testing kit market will act as a disruptive frontier in the personalised healthcare industry, where advanced diagnostic technology will be fused with consumer empowerment. It includes at-home microbiome testing, direct-to-consumer platforms offering individually personalized dietary advice via interpretation of gut microbiome data, and digital therapeutics and health devices in the remote monitoring and support category.The segment of the gut microbiome testing kit takes up the most significant portion of the market and is characterized by rising awareness regarding the critical need of gut health and the popularity of home testing methods. This market transformation translates into the shift of primary focus to proactive healthcare where the consumers are motivated to acquire knowledge on their biological systems so that they can maximise nutrition and boost their immunity and digestive health.Sophisticated heterologous laboratory testing is now easier to execute by increasing the accessibility of microbiome analysis via easy-to-use at-home collection kits and endangering prior obstacles used to confine such technology to high costs and specialized institutional depositories.The range of applications in this market covers clinical diagnostic to wellness optimization, sport performances, and chronic disease management. The high-throughput sequencing and the artificial intelligence-based analysis platforms allow one to obtain a detailed profile of microbes, which could only be obtained in specialized medical centers.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10806 Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe gut microbiome testing kits market is projected to grow at 3% CAGR and reach USD 1,200 million by 2035.The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 1,464 million between 2025 to 2035.North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 30% in 2035.North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 401.9 million.“Rising health consciousness, preventive healthcare adoption, personalized nutrition demand, digestive wellness awareness, technological advancement accessibility, chronic disease prevalence, immunity optimization focus, and consumer empowerment through actionable health insights drive exponential market expansion.” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Gut Microbiome Testing Kit Market:Key players in the gut microbiome testing kit industry include Viome Life Sciences, DayTwo, Ombre, Sun Genomics (Floré), Atlas Biomed, ZOE Ltd., BIOHM Health, Biomesight, Microba, Genova Diagnostics, CosmosID, and Standard Process.Market DevelopmentThe market of testing the gut microbiome has undergone an extraordinary change due to the highly reckoned technological development and consumer education program. Companies are implementing holistic objectives that are centred on increasing market penetration by increasing the accuracy of diagnosis, reducing usability, and integrating business into digital health systems. The first goal is to create a democratic access to individual health understanding with the cautiousness of science and clinical applicability of testing approaches.Market expansion plans are also focused on the creation of advanced analytics platforms that can transform complex microbe information to sensible wellness findings. Among those measurable objectives are the increase of consumer education about the importance of gut health, the formation of collaborations with healthcare providers in clinical integration and the creation of bespoke nutritional guidance systems based on specific microbiome profiles.For Example, in January 2025, BIOHM Technologies launched an AI-driven Longevity Gut Report, enhancing its gut test kit. Utilizing a database of 10 million samples, the report employed machine-learning models to assess how an individual's microbiome could influence biological aging. 