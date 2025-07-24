Vitamin And Dietary Supplement Global Market To Swell To $185.24 Billion In 2025

The Business Research Company

Vitamin And Dietary Supplement Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past few years, the vitamin and dietary supplement market has experienced rapid growth, fueled by an increase in consumer awareness of lifestyle diseases, growing interest in wellness and self-care, an increase in disposable income, the growth of e-commerce and online health platforms, and a rising aging population. From a market size of $167.7 billion in 2024, it is projected to grow to $185.24 billion in 2025, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.5%.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Vitamin And Dietary Supplement Market Size?

Looking forward, the vitamin and dietary supplement market is projected to undergo even more rapid expansion. By 2029, the market size is predicted to reach $272.21 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 10.1%. This anticipated growth can be attributed to increasing demand for personalized nutrition and DNA-based supplements, growing emphasis on immune health post-COVID-19, a rise in plant-based and clean-label supplements, rising investment in clinical research, and the growth of preventive healthcare models. On the horizon, we can anticipate major trends such as personalized nutrition, clean labels and transparency, holistic wellness integration, sustainable and eco-friendly packaging, and technological innovation in delivery formats.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Vitamin And Dietary Supplement Market?

One major catalyst driving the growth of the vitamin and dietary supplement market is the growing emphasis on preventive healthcare. Preventive healthcare involves medical practices and lifestyle strategies aimed at preventing illness, detecting health issues early, and promoting overall wellness. As awareness of chronic diseases rises, people are taking proactive steps to avoid complications and lower healthcare costs. Vitamins and dietary supplements play a crucial role in this endeavor by filling nutritional gaps, supporting immune function, and reducing the risk of chronic diseases before they develop. This perception is underscored by the fact that European Union countries, according to Eurostat, spent €90.4 $103.03 billion on preventive healthcare in 2022, equivalent to 0.57% of gross domestic product GDP, marking a significant investment.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Vitamin And Dietary Supplement Market?

The key industry players propelling the vitamin and dietary supplement market forward include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Danone SA, Nestlé Health Science, Glanbia plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Amway Corporation, Nature's Bounty, Metagenics Inc., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Nutiva Inc., MusclePharm Corporation, Reliance Vitamin Company Inc., Viome Life Sciences Inc., Hum Nutrition Inc., Persona Nutrition, Bioniq Ltd., Nourished, and Rootine.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Vitamin And Dietary Supplement Market?

Part of the success of these industry leaders is their focus on innovation and personalization. A prime example of this is the development of science-backed nutritional products designed to deliver targeted health benefits by using ingredients proven by clinical studies to be effective. Case in point, in April 2023, LifeDNA, a US-based personalized health and wellness company, started offering cutting-edge DNA-based New Chapter vitamin and supplement recommendations to help individuals create a wellness routine tailored to their specific nutritional needs.

How Is The Vitamin And Dietary Supplement Market Segmented?

The vitamin and dietary supplement market can be segmented as follows:

1 By Mode Of Application: Tablets, Capsules, Liquid, Powder, Soft Gels, Gel Caps

2 By Distribution Channel: Pharmacy, Supermarket or Hypermarket, Online

3 By Target Consumer: Infants, Children, Adults, Pregnant Women, Elderly

Subsegments include:

1 By Tablets: Chewable Tablets, Effervescent Tablets, Sustained-Release Tablets, Fast Dissolving Tablets

2 By Capsules: Hard Gelatin Capsules, Soft Gelatin Capsules, Delayed-Release Capsules, Pullulan Capsules

3 By Liquid: Oral Drops, Syrups, Tinctures, Tonics

4 By Powder: Drink Mix Powders, Effervescent Powders, Protein Powders, Nutrient Blends

5 By Soft Gels: Omega-3 Fatty Acid Softgels, Multivitamin Softgels, Herbal Extract Softgels, Probiotic Softgels

6 By Gel Caps: Oil-Based Gel Caps, Water-Soluble Gel Caps, Extended-Release Gel Caps, Enteric-Coated Gel Caps

What Are The Regional Insights In The Vitamin And Dietary Supplement Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest regional player in the vitamin and dietary supplement market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to assume the fastest growth in the coming years. This report covers all regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

