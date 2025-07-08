VOCIC Launches Weekly Mobility Scooter Giveaway to Promote Accessibility and Independence

This campaign is one small way we can give back and shine a light on the importance of accessible mobility for all” — Michael, CEO of VOCIC

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOCIC , a leading provider of mobility and home rehabilitation equipment, has launched a new national giveaway campaign aimed at raising awareness around mobility challenges and providing practical support to individuals and families. As part of the initiative, VOCIC will be giving away a D50 mobility scooter each week throughout the campaign.The campaign was inspired by heartfelt stories shared by community members—like Brandie, a disabled veteran and mother living with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, and Zoey, a young girl navigating life with Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Their journeys reflect the realities many people face: balancing daily life with mobility limitations, financial considerations, and the emotional strength required to keep moving forward.According to the CDC, over 3.3 million Americans use wheelchairs, yet nearly one-third report using equipment that doesn’t fully meet their needs. Accessing the right mobility aids can be a complicated and costly process, often involving complex insurance requirements and long waiting periods.“We regularly hear from people whose quality of life is limited not by their condition, but by the lack of access to proper equipment,” said Michael, CEO of VOCIC. “This campaign is one small way we can give back and shine a light on the importance of accessible mobility for all.”The initiative has already received strong support from influential creators and advocates who share VOCIC’s mission. Partners include:1. Sassy Classy Gran, whose multigenerational caregiving stories reach over 700K followers2. Tiffany Hammond, NYT bestselling author and autism advocate3. Allison Hamby, a disability advocate known for spreading joy and empowerment onlineTogether, they are helping share the message that independence, connection, and quality of life should be within everyone’s reach.To learn more about the campaign or to enter for a chance to receive a free mobility scooter, visit: VOCIC Free Mobility Scooter Giveaway About VOCICVOCIC is committed to supporting individuals and families with mobility challenges through high-quality products, accessible design, and heartfelt service. From walkers and wheelchairs to powered mobility solutions, VOCIC helps people regain confidence, comfort, and freedom in everyday life.

